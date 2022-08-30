Barnsley chasing transfer deal for Hull City man

Barnsley are trying to close a loan deal for Hull City striker Tyler Smith, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The Tykes, despite bringing in James Norwood and Slobodan Tedic this summer, are on the hunt for a new forward and have seen a bid rejected this week for Salford City striker Brandon Thomas-Asante, who now looks like he is heading to West Bromwich Albion.

Now though, attentions have turned to Smith, who is no stranger to plying his trade in South Yorkshire having come through the Sheffield United academy but made just one senior appearance for him as he spent most of his professional time at the Blades out on loan.

Smith joined Hull from Bramall Lane last August and featured in 23 Championship matches for the Tigers, but he was only able to notch one singular goal in that time.

The 23-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the MKM Stadium due to the arrival of Benjamin Tetteh and Oscar Estupinan and he could be provided regular minutes at Oakwell, should Barnsley manager Michael Duff get a deal over the line.

The Verdict

Smith is bound to not get many chances at Hull this season due to all the transfer dealings they have made recently, and there’s a chance he’s not really at Championship level anyway.

A move to Barnsley could work out very well though for Smith, especially as it will be a step down in terms of level, which he could find a bit easier.

Smith has shown some half-decent form in the third tier in the past, scoring seven times in 23 appearances in the 2020-21 season for Swindon Town, so that could suggest he would be a good option for Barnsley.

There’s every chance as well that he could develop into a 1o to 15 goal a season striker with more development, so it could be a shrewd move for Barnsley with the potential to make it permanent in the future.