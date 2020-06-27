‘Barnsley,’ ‘Charlton’ – Where next for player released from Sheffield Wednesday? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday this week announced that striker Sam Winnall would be released from the club, ending his three-year spell at the Championship side.

The 29-year-old has struggled to make a real impact at Wednesday and spent time on loan at Derby County, but his time at the Owls is now up.

Where next for Winnall? Should any Championship clubs be eyeing a move for Sam Winnall on a free? If so, who and why?

The team here at FLW have their say….

George Harbey

Winnall is a player who has had his problems over the past few years, wherever that’s been down to injury or simply falling out of favour due to various managerial changes at Hillsborough, so he will have a point to prove as he looks for a new club this summer.

I still think he’s capable of firing in the goals for a Championship side, but whether he’s good enough to be the main man for a promotion-chasing side is unlikely in my opinion, hence why I think a lot of bottom-half sides should be looking to acquire his signature.

I would love to see him return to Barnsley if Cauley Woodrow leaves this summer, but whether their fans would welcome him back after the way his move to Wednesday materialised is a mystery. They would need a prolific goalscorer to help fire them back into the Championship if they go down this season, and I think he’d stand out in League One for sure.

I think other teams such as Luton Town should be interested in Winnall, too, as their status in the Championship is by no means secure just yet, and he’d be a superb player for them in League One should he remain injury free and fully fit.

Ned Holmes

I think there are plenty of sides in the bottom half of the Championship that should be eyeing up a move for Winnall on a free.

Given the delay to the season and the financial impact of it, you feel that getting value for money could be more important than ever in the upcoming window and with that in mind, making shrewd free agent signings might be key to the success of many clubs.

Winnall’s time at Wednesday has been disappointing, there is no doubt about that, but we’ve seen his quality in the past and it may be that a fresh start is just what he needs to get back there.

Charlton is a potential landing spot that stands out for me. With Lyle Taylor’s exit, Lee Bowyer’s striking options will likely need a revamp this summer and I think Winnall could be a really interesting option.

The Addicks have got a few players with pace and agility, someone like Winnall could match up with those really well.

Alfie Burns

It’s not quite happened for Winnall at Sheffield Wednesday, but he is by no means finished at this level of football.

Naturally, the Championship club that stands out to me is Barnsley. Winnall thrived there and earned his move to Hillsborough on the back of a decent run of goals.

Of course, the Tykes are battling for their Championship status and if they drop into League One, Winnall might not fancy the move.

However, it is hard to see a queue of clubs in the mix to sign him, and if Barnsley are in the mix, it should appeal to him.

Oakwell gave him a good spell earlier in his career and he could rediscover himself there.