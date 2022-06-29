Barnsley CEO reacts as Tykes seal fresh player agreement

Barnsley have confirmed the contract extension of Will Hondermarck as pre-season gets underway.

The Tykes’ CEO Khaled El-Ahmad was pleased with the announcement, speaking on the club’s official website of the decision.

The defender has agreed a two-year extension which will keep him at Oakwell until 2024.

The midfielder played nine times in the Championship last season as the club suffered relegation to League One.

But the chief executive is happy to see the Irishman commit his future to the club following promising performances last season.

“We are happy that Will has decided to continue his future here at Oakwell,” said El-Ahmad.

Three of his league appearances came from the start, having joined 12 months ago from Norwich City.

He spent two years at Carrow Road, playing 30 times for the Canaries as well as enjoying a loan stint with Harrogate Town in 2021.

The French-born player has been called up to the Ireland U21 side, but has yet to make his debut.

He will be hoping that this contract extension becomes a catalyst for a breakout year for Barnsley as they compete to earn their place back in the second division.

The Verdict

This is great news for Hondermarck, who has a bright future ahead of himself.

The midfielder has earned international recognition already despite not having properly broken into the Barnsley team just yet.

Michael Duff may yet call upon his skillset this season, as the new manager prepares his team ahead of the upcoming League One campaign.

Hondermarck has a lot of potential and this could yet prove to be a shrewd move if he can continue to develop his game into a first team player over the next two years.