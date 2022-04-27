Barnsley CEO outlines key intention ahead of remaining league games

Championship side Barnsley have announced their intention to mainly utilise players who are contracted to Oakwell beyond the summer, releasing a statement on their website yesterday.

In this statement, it was confirmed that the Tykes had sent Amine Bassi, Claudio Gomes and Domingos Quina back to their respective loan clubs despite having three league games left to play at that point prior to last night’s tie against Blackpool.

This announcement will have come as a surprise to some with Bassi and Quina playing a big part in the South Yorkshire outfit’s resurgence – but have been let go early as the club prepare for life back in the third tier.

As part of their preparations, they parted company with ex-manager Poya Asbaghi last week with Martin Devaney taking charge of the second-tier side for the remainder of what has been a difficult campaign at Oakwell.

Unfortunately, they were unable to put in a positive performance yesterday evening despite confirmation of their relegation potentially putting their minds at ease, with Blackpool scoring in both halves to secure a 2-0 victory for the visitors.

The focus is seemingly not on the short term though with their intention to utilise those who are still under contract in South Yorkshire next season – and CEO Khaled El-Ahmad has revealed that decision has come from those higher up.

He said: “I would like to thank all of the players for their commitment and eﬀort.

“Each individual has played a part this season and all at Oakwell would like to wish them well for the future.

“Reviews into this past campaign are already underway and as a Club, we have made the decision to ensure that players featuring in our remaining league games will be – where possible – those who are under contract with Barnsley FC beyond this season.”

The Verdict:

In fairness to the Tykes, they don’t have a high number of players whose contract runs out this summer and although the quality of those players can be questioned, the fact they have managed to tie down assets for an extended period should be commended.

Perhaps those previous loanees deserved to say their farewell to the supporters at the end of the campaign – but planning for next season is more important than anything else at this stage because getting back out of League One will be extremely difficult with the calibre of teams in the third tier.

However, it remains to be seen whether they can adopt the same strategy with loanees next season because there’s a chance they will have nothing to play for with a month or more to go if they seem destined to finish in mid-table.

Some clubs may not want to see their players return early from a loan spell at Oakwell, so a decision like this may not be able to be taken during 2022/23.

And in reality, this is an issue they may not be able to avoid because they will probably need more loan players next season to give themselves a chance of returning to the second tier and remain within the EFL’s financial rules.