Barnsley CEO offers interesting insight into an element of the club’s managerial search

Barnsley Chief Executive Officer Khaled El-Ahmad has explained the club’s use of a questionnaire in their search for a new manager.

With the club relegated to League One, Poya Asbaghi departed Oakwell, and his replacement is yet to be named.

Interestingly, one of the things that has stood out as part of the Tykes recruitment process was that the club were requiring any potential candidates to fill out a questionnaire to judge their compatibility with the club itself.

Now, the Barnsley CEO has explained the reasoning behind the use of the questionnaires.

“What we have noticed is that when you first speak to some managers, they adapt answers based on what you want.” Khaled El-Ahmad told The Yorkshire Post.

“Essentially, the questionnaire they fill in prior to (applying) was for them to sit and reflect on their values and style of play.

“When I got a questionnaire, one candidate said: ‘I just want to play out from the back, I am possession-orientated’.

“You then quickly know that is not the right fit (for Barnsley), so you don’t bring it into the process.

“The questionnaire has been put through the media and community department and we ask if they (candidates) want to be engaged with the fans. It’s been very positive in terms of feedback.”

The likes of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Michael Duff, and Eric Ramsay have all been linked with the Oakwell vacancy in recent weeks.

The Verdict

It was certainly eye-brow raising to read news that Barnsley were asking potential candidates to fill out questionnaires, but after reading their CEO’s comments, perhaps it makes sense.

As he alluded to above with the coach that wanted a possession orientated system, a survey being filled out beforehand allows both sides not to waste their time as they can see whether or not they would be a good match.

Ultimately, no decisions are being made off the back of the survey, but essentially, it is being used to filter out candidates, with those who are seemingly incompatible with the club unable to give answers that they think the club are looking for or might want to hear if they were in an interview scenario.

It will certainly be interesting to see if it helps Barnsley get the right man in the dugout this summer.