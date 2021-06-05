Barnsley, Cardiff, Stoke and Swansea battling to seal Liverpool deal

Barnsley, Cardiff City, Stoke City, and Swansea City are among the clubs that have enquired about taking Liverpool right-back Neco Williams on loan, according to TEAMtalk.

The 20-year-old featured 14 times for the Anfield outfit last season and has earned a place in the Wales squad for the upcoming European Championships.

It is understood that Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Williams but Liverpool are weighing up whether or not to send him out on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

TEAMtalk has reported that there are a host of clubs interested, including Premier League duo Burnley and Norwich City.

In the Championship, Barnsley, Cardiff, Stoke, and Swansea are also understood to be keen.

The Welshman was born in Wrexham but is a product of Liverpool’s academy system, having first joined the club in 2009.

Williams penned a new long-term deal in August 2020, which will keep him at Anfield until at least the summer of 2025.

The Verdict

It’s no surprise to see that a string of Championship clubs are keen on Williams, who has not looked too out of place when he’s featured for Liverpool in the past.

He’s a fantastic player bursting forward down that right flank and would likely be hungry to prove himself if given the chance.

You feel Williams could flourish in the Tykes’ high-tempo style of play and as a wing-back in the system Steve Cooper favours at Swansea.

Cardiff and Stoke both have more structured defensive setups but that could appeal to Liverpool as it may force him to work on his game out of possession more.

The issues all four clubs may face is that a move to another Premier League club may be Klopp’s preferred destination for the 20-year-old, as long as he is guaranteed playtime.