Barnsley manager Neill Collins has provided an update on the situation surrounding Sunderland’s pursuit of Callum Styles.

The Black Cats have been linked with a move to sign the Hungary international this January.

Styles missed the Tykes’ 2-1 loss to Exeter City on Saturday amid speculation over his future at Oakwell.

The 23-year-old has featured 20 times for Barnsley in the league since returning to the club over the summer.

He spent last year on loan in the Championship with Millwall, where he helped the team finish eighth in the table.

Collins has claimed that Styles was absent from the Barnsley squad due to illness, suggesting that no progress has been made on a potential January exit.

He was unable to provide a concrete answer on the player’s future, indicating that a deal with the Black Cats is far from certain with just days remaining in the market.

"No, no progress since the other night," said Collins, via BBC Radio Sheffield.

"Callum missed today because he's been unwell so obviously this week things will happen either way with loads of different clubs and loads of different players and we'll see where we are then.

"I think these things are never done until they are done.

"Things can look very inevitable and then quite quickly change.

"We'll just need to take the next few days, assess everything and see where we're at.

"Obviously by Thursday we'll know what we've got for the rest of the season."

Styles has proven himself at a Championship level in the past, having previously helped Barnsley reach the play-offs in 2021.

The Black Cats are aiming to improve their midfield options, as they look to fight for a top six finish yet again this campaign.

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are currently seventh in the second division table, level on points with sixth place Coventry City.

An inferior goal difference is keeping them outside of the play-off places, having also played a game more than most of their promotion rivals.

A 3-1 win over Stoke City last weekend moved Michael Beale’s side back above the likes of Norwich City and Hull City.

Goals from Mason Burstow, Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah sealed all three points for the Wearside outfit, as they ended a two-game losing run.

Sunderland finished sixth last year, so will be hoping to push for Premier League promotion once again this term.

Next up for the Black Cats is a trip to face Middlesbrough on 4 February.

Sunderland should overcome stumbling block to sign Styles

This would be a strong addition to Beale’s midfield options, so the club should be pushing to overcome whatever obstacles are in the way of this deal.

Styles is also a versatile player that can be moved out to the left-flank, which could make him a great addition to this squad.

The midfielder should be competing in the Championship, and he can give Sunderland the boost they need to earn a top six finish.

With just a few days remaining in the window, time is running out on completing this move, so the Black Cats should be moving quickly to get this one done.