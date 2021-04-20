Barnsley boss Valerian Ismael blasts European Super League proposal

Barnsley head coach Valerian Ismael is the latest in a long line of high profile football figures to aim a dig at the proposed European Super League, with the Tykes’ coach blasting the plans during an interview on the club’s official website.

Of course the Yorkshire club are one of many Championship sides who are seeking to gain promotion to the Premier League this term and could potentially be heading into a competition that may not contain the so called ‘big six’, with Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all having agreed to join the ESL.

The plans have understandably received widespread criticism from people from all walks of life in the footballing world and as a result it appears the ESL will face severe opposition to their desire to create this franchise competition.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of his side’s midweek trip to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town tomorrow, Ismael was quick to condemn the proposal:

“I was surprised and shocked.

“Especially as it looks like a pure business position, without anything to do with the staff or the players. Yet they’re facing the media, under pressure when they’re not involved. This is unfair.

“To take a decision in a period like this, with the pandemic, it is even worse and I am totally against this so-called Super League.

“The history of football, the emotional connection, the stories we all have – that is football, and for all supporters. It is about the dream.

“This Super League idea is artificial. It is closed, it is not football to me. It is not reality. This is a selfish mentality and all about money and no competition at all.”

Juventus, Inter and AC Milan are the other clubs to have joined Barcelona, Atletico and Real Madrid in joining the Super League and as a result there have been threats made against the clubs in question by UEFA and FIFA as tensions continue to mount over this unprecedented threat to football as we know it.

The Verdict

Ismael is spot on with this in my opinion – this whole project to create a European Super League is centred around and driven by pure greed by the richest clubs at the top of the pyramid.

They have gone about this in completely the wrong way and have undermined millions of loyal fans across the world in order to fill their own pockets.

Franchising has no place in the European game and simply must be flushed out to avoid mass changes to how football is seen and enjoyed today.

I for one hope that this ludicrous concept will be put to bed once and for all so that we can all get back to watching the game we love without having to worry about losing it all to a group of money blinded tycoons.