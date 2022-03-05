Barnsley boss outlines potential key reason behind Derby County’s recent loss in form

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi believes the weight of expectation on Derby County may be a crucial factor behind the Rams’ recent run of poor form, delivering his verdict to the Tykes’ media team.

Wayne Rooney’s side’s nine-point deduction in November, taking their total tally to 21 after their 12-point sanction for entering administration in September, looked set to consign them to League One football next season considering the deficit they had to make up.

Not only did they have this deduction to deal with, but also off-the-pitch noise amid their decline into financial trouble and a transfer embargo in the summer that meant they were only able to bring five new players in to replace several of those that departed Pride Park at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

This inability to make a real difference in the transfer market continued in January with no new additions arriving and a couple of key men in Phil Jagielka and Graeme Shinnie leaving to join Stoke City and Wigan Athletic respectively.

However, they have fought bravely and now find themselves just eight points adrift of safety with 11 league games left, a surmountable deficit they will be looking to wipe out between now and the end of this term.

Three consecutive defeats in recent league games has prevented them from being in an even better situation though – and today’s opposition manager Asbaghi has detailed a possible reason behind this disappointing run.

The 36-year-old said: “With their recent losses, maybe Derby are feeling that pressure now.

“Because before, they had no pressure. They were written off.

“Nobody expected much from them and they played without stress, they played free. But in recent weeks, it’s possibly started to creep in, that pressure.”

The Verdict:

This is a good point from Asbaghi – because they had the ability to play with freedom earlier in the season with no one expecting them to stay up. Because of that, Rooney was able to instil an ‘us against the world’ mentality and this lack of pressure has paid dividends up until the last few matches.

Unfortunately, they became favourites to stay up all of a sudden, something the Rams’ boss even admitted last month with Barnsley, Peterborough and Reading all previously struggling to get wins on the board.

Asbaghi’s men looked dead and buried when Derby overtook them – but they have responded excellently in recent weeks with three wins in their last four – now finding themselves just six points behind the Royals with a game in hand over Paul Ince’s side.

Ince’s side are still in bother though after being hammered 4-1 by Blackpool last weekend with their defensive vulnerabilities continuing to show – and Peterborough will be demoralised after their 3-0 defeat against Huddersfield last night.

This is why Derby still have a real chance of remaining afloat in the division – and with Tom Lawrence at their disposal again – they should still retain hope that they can pull off a miracle.