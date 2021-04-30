Barnsley boss Ismael makes feelings clear over Championship Team of the Year

Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael has leapt to suggest that more than just Alex Mowatt from his team should have been in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Year that was announced last night.

The EFL ran its annual awards ceremony online on Thursday night with the pandemic and its associated restrictions ruling out the possibility for the normal plush awards night that has taken place before in central London.

Among the awards to get handed out, of course, was the second-tier team of the year with Mowatt joining the likes of Ivan Toney and Emiliano Buendia in the line-up.

Indeed, Mowatt was the only Barnsley player to make the cut and that announcement was something that Tykes boss Ismael didn’t particularly agree with:

Fair to say, Ismael is disappointed that no more Barnsley players in team of year other than Mowatt. “I just want to shake my head.’ #barnsleyfc — leon wobschall (@LeonWobYP) April 30, 2021

The Verdict

Certainly, you can see where he’s coming from and he’s perhaps also overlooking the fact that he would have thoroughly deserved to be named as the manager of that team given the job he has done at Oakwell since arriving.

Daniel Farke has obviously done a great job but Barnsley are in the play-offs after a wonderful season and they’ll be eager to make it even more of a surprise that they didn’t get more of a mention yesterday by sealing a return to the top flight.

