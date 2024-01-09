Highlights Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis is attracting interest from League One sides Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, and Charlton Athletic.

Ennis has struggled to make an impact at Blackburn, with just one goal in 13 appearances this season.

Ennis may benefit from going out on loan to gain more game time and regain his confidence.

League One trio Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic are all eyeing a move for Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis, according to yesterday evening's report from Alan Nixon.

Ennis was brought in from Plymouth Argyle in the summer, on the expiration of his deal at Home Park.

The Pilgrims may have been promoted, but Ennis seemingly wanted to seal a switch to Ewood Park and he got his wish in the end.

However, his time under Jon Dahl Tomasson so far hasn't gone according to plan, registering just one goal in 13 competitive appearances for Rovers this term.

This goal came in the Carabao Cup, meaning he is yet to get himself on the scoresheet in the Championship for the Lancashire outfit, who aren't doing as well as they did last term after losing Ben Brereton Diaz.

Considering some of his appearances have come from the bench, it's perhaps no surprise that the ex-Pilgrim has failed to make more of an impact under Tomasson.

Rovers have been linked with multiple strikers over the past month, which isn't ideal for Ennis in his quest to win as much game time as possible.

Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt is one player believed to be on their radar at the moment - and they have also had a loan bid rejected for Orlando City's Duncan McGuire.

Interested teams in Niall Ennis

Even though Ennis has struggled with injuries during his time in Lancashire and hasn't won a huge amount of game time, he has attracted plenty of interest.

That isn't a shock considering how well he did at his former club Plymouth.

The Pilgrims, however, don't look set to provide him with a lifeline at his current level and he may need to drop down to the third tier.

The Tykes, the Trotters and the Addicks are all keen on him, with Ian Evatt's Wanderers looking to strengthen their forward department. Joe Taylor is also believed to be on Bolton's radar.

Charlton, meanwhile, may wait to see what happens with Jonson Clarke-Harris before making a move. They have been linked with the Peterborough United striker, who has an uncertain future.

Niall Ennis should look to secure loan exit

Ennis could benefit from remaining at Blackburn because he would have more time to adapt to the second tier.

But it feels as though he needs to start playing games regularly to get back into a rhythm and he may only have the chance to do that if he goes out on loan.

A return to the third tier may also give him the confidence to test himself against weaker defences and score regularly.

If he can enjoy a confidence-boosting loan, that can only benefit Rovers for next season.

With this in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if Tomasson is happy to sanction a loan exit.