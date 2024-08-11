Highlights Replacing El-Ahmad with Flatman improved communication between Barnsley FC board and fans at Oakwell.

Flatman introduced fans advisory board and player meet event to strengthen bonds in the club.

Record commercial partnerships managed by Flatman have helped generate revenue for transfers and club operations.

In recent seasons, there has been a lack of connection between the Barnsley fanbase and the boardroom. Not enough communication from board members to supporters added, with some bold, but fruitless claims from the hierarchy has led to a fracture in this relationship.

Enter Chief Executive Officer, Jon Flatman, who took over from the much maligned Khaled El-Ahmad who left for America in December 2023, resulting in an improving relationship between both parties at Oakwell.

Previous CEO, El-Ahmad, will forever be remembered for his statement claiming some “big exciting news” was imminent which had supporters second guessing, yet the news never actually materialised, which added to the mistrust of fans towards the boardroom.

Since replacing El-Ahmad, Flatman has sought to bring together the club and its supporters with some big proposals and to re-establish lines of communication.

Bold ideas are winning over Barnsley supporters

One of the biggest areas that Flatman has begun to tackle is to establish better lines of communication with supporters. The creation of the Fans Advisory Board is hoped to enhance collaboration between club and supporters. The advisory board, run by fans, will hopefully foster better links with the board and feedback to the fanbase, improving current levels of communication.

Previously, there had been fan forums at Oakwell which were streamed online to reach a bigger audience. However, in recent times, these forums have ceased. Flatman aims to re-establish a new forum by the end of this summer.

Continuing with the theme of forging better relationships with supporters, Flatman also announced a “meet the players” event which will take place in late August, allowing supporters of all ages the chance to see the squad train, obtain pictures and autographs from the players. Ideas all to integrate fans with players.

Flatman responsible for record commercial partnerships

Barnsley, like many clubs in the lower leagues, suffered a downturn in revenue during the Covid pandemic. Clubs suffered when football was first paused, then restarted without supporters in attendance. Whilst football fans clamour for news of a new signing, revenue from commercial deals often goes under the radar.

Since Flatman has been at Barnsley, firstly as Chief Revenue Officer and now as Chief Executive, he has overseen record revenue partnerships. Such deals not only help towards the day-to-day costs of running a football club but allow revenue to flow into a transfer budget.

The Barnsley board have long wanted to make Oakwell commercially viable throughout the year and not just for football activities. The recent hosting of the Super Middleweight boxing event between local lad Callum Simpson and Zak Chelli was a huge success. With solid ticket sales in the ground for the fight and a large television audience watching, Oakwell and the town of Barnsley were well and truly put on the map.

Flatman is keen to push Oakwell as a “premium venue for a variety of sports and entertainment events” with the idea of using the stadium whilst it would normally lie empty during the close season.

Whilst some of these initiatives are not new in football, Flatman has shown he can negotiate some tougher issues at Barnsley. He was instrumental in settling a long-standing lease issue between the club and Barnsley Council.

Jon Flatman Barnsley CEO - Key career roles Role Club Chief Executive Officer Barnsley FC Chief Revenue Officer Barnsley FC Chairman York Knights Rugby Club

This lease issue had become worrying for fans, with former director Paul Conway negotiating for the Tykes to move away from Oakwell and ground share with other clubs. Flatman and the rest of the Barnsley board successfully negotiated a new deal which will see Barnsley continuing to play at their spiritual home for the next 30 years.

Whilst Flatman has some bold ideas for Barnsley on and off the pitch, he is showing that he can pull these deals off and not just talk a good game.