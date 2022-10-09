Barnsley attacker suffers injury blow

Barnsley have suffered a huge blow with Luke Thomas being ruled out for four months with a broken leg.

The former Derby winger broke his leg in training in midweek and is expected to be out until February after a good start to the season.

The 23-year-old was absent for the 2-0 defeat at home to Exeter City on Saturday with the winger also damaging his ankle ligaments.

The midfielder has one goal and one assist in League One this season after hitting form but will not play again this year.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post about the injury, manager Michael Duff said: “He injured himself in training yesterday.

“There was no-one near him but he slid in, caught his legs underneath him with his studs in the ground and ended up breaking his leg and damaging a lot of ligaments in his ankle.

“He’ll have surgery on Tuesday and we’re looking at four months.” Duff eluded to the injury potentially having an impact on his sides below par performance against the Devonshire side: “There is a weirdness in the training, players are not really listening because they’re worried about Luke. “I can’t blame that on the performance but it might have been a contributing factor.” Thomas commented on Twitter about his injury, expressing his dismay, saying: “Broken. Today’s news is so hard to take. Thank you so much to the staff, team mates and fans for the support. Working hard to make sure I come back stronger. See you all in 4 months. Broken 💔. Today’s news is so hard to take. Thank you so much to the staff, team mates and fans for the support. Working hard to make sure I come back stronger. See you all in 4 months. ❤️. pic.twitter.com/bSYxlVoaTZ — Luke Thomas (@luke_luke19) October 8, 2022 The Verdict It’s a huge blow for Thomas and Barnsley who have both hit form. Thomas has been back to the player everyone thought he would develop into having been putting in a number of lively displays for the Tykes. It’s awful timing for both player and the club with both hoping he can return as quickly as possible and find the form that made him a fan favourite this season.