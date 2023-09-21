Highlights Barnsley's strong performance last season was overshadowed by the brilliance of three teams above them in League One.

Despite losing key players and their manager, Barnsley has remained competitive and are currently sixth.

The team's over performance in expected goals and expected goals against suggests that they have a strong attack and solid defence, giving them a good chance at promotion.

Barnsley weren’t far off returning to the Championship last season.

If it weren’t for the brilliance of the three teams above them in League One in 2022/23: Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle, and Sheffield Wednesday, then their 86-point haul would have counted for more.

To then lose manager Michael Duff to Swansea City as well as key defensive duo Liam Kitching and Mads Andersen to Coventry City and Luton Town, respectively, was a major blow.

This hasn’t stopped them from coming back fighting and getting in the promotion mix. Barnsley, with Neill Collins at the helm, currently sit sixth in the standings following Tuesday night's 3-2 loss to Portsmouth.

The underlying numbers suggest that they are slightly fortunate to be where they are but here is why the Tykes will continue to be in and around the title battle as the season rolls on.

Can Barnsley win promotion despite the data?

Expected goals and assists numbers are something that divides football fans.

Whilst they shouldn’t be used as the sole base of an argument, they can certainly show us more about how a team is doing and what we can expect from them going forward too.

Barnsley are the team under the microscope, here, and they are over performing when it comes to both xG and xGa.

Their forward line has stayed largely the same besides Luke Thomas joining Bristol Rovers and, if anything, it has improved.

Amongst the new arrivals are Andy Dallas, Max Watters, and, most recently, Sam Cosgrove, who helped Plymouth Argyle to the League One title last season.

Collins’ side currently rank fourth for xG with 1.55 per 90, whilst their 2.25 goals per game is far and away the best in the division. It has to be said that the 7-0 demolishing of Port Vale on the opening day, in which Devante Cole scored a hat-trick, makes the numbers look more extreme than they otherwise would.

Talking of Cole, in him, they have one of the best strikers in the third-tier of English football. It has never really worked for him in the Championship, but he scored 11 times in the 2020/21 season whilst with Motherwell in the SPFL and has proven to be very capable in front of goal at this level.

When you add the likes of Watters, Dallas, and Cosgrove in and around him, this becomes an elite attack that can continue on this run.

On the flip side, Barnsley’s xGa is 1.5 per 90, which again is the fourth highest in the league. Contrasting this with the fact that six teams have conceded more than their one goal per game shows again that the numbers are on their side.

Filling the void left behind by Andersen and Kitching was a major task, but they seem to have done a solid job of it, Maël de Gevigney joining from French side Nimes being at the fore of this.

The numbers may suggest that Barnsley are over performing, but they pass they eye test and the talent on display suggests that this will level out, and they are as good as their league position tells us.

Who do Barnsley play next?

Looking ahead to the games that Barnsley have coming up, and they will be properly tested in the coming weeks.

Focusing on their next six games, they welcome 14th-placed Blackpool to Oakwell and then visit 19th-placed Northampton Town at Sixfields in two of the easier fixtures.

Barnsley will cross paths with high-flying Exeter City down in Devon on October 7th, as well as clashing with fellow promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers. Their game against the former, who currently sit second and are only below Portsmouth on goal difference, will be a major test of the Tykes' credentials and, indeed, their ability to beat the data.