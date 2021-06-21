Barnsley confirm player’s Oakwell departure

Barnsley striker Patrick Schmidt is set to join Danish first division outfit Esbjerg fB on loan next season, with the club announcing the news on their official website.

The 22-year-old spent a period of last season out on loan with SV Ried in his native Austria and is now seemingly set to head out on a temporary basis once more.

Schmidt originally signed for the Tykes back in the summer of 2019 from FC Admira Wacker Mödling and has since made 41 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit, whilst scoring four goals in the process.

Barnsley are now looking for the young forward to continue his development abroad, with Schmidt having scored just once in the season just gone in Austria.

The striker also notched up one goal for the first team last term before his original loan spell and is currently under contract at Oakwell until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

It is completely understandable that Barnsley have sanctioned yet another loan move for Schmidt, as he is clearly as player who is lacking confidence and form at this moment in time.

His Barnsley career is arguably hanging by a thread just two years after joining the Championship side and this impending move could well be make or break for him with the Yorkshire club.

If he can start hitting the back of the net again on a regular basis, we could well see him break back into the first team at Oakwell once he returns again next summer.

Things haven’t worked out for him so far in the north, however he is only 22 and could well develop into a regular goal scorer if he is given adequate enough time to realise his clear and obvious potential.

Make no mistake about it, this is set to be a big 12 months for the Austrian frontman as he heads on loan again.