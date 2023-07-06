Barnsley have appointed Neill Collins as their new Head Coach, he joins from Florida based Tampa Bay Rowdies

The 39-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Tykes ahead of the upcoming League One campaign, and will begin his pre-season preparations ahead of the opening day of the season against Port Vale at Oakwell on August 5th.

Who is Neill Collins?

Collins will be a familiar name to many fans of EFL clubs, having plied his trade between the Championship and League One as a centre-back between 2004 and 2015.

In that period, Collins was a part of Sunderland's Championship winning side under Barnsley born Mick McCarthy, before spells at Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and Preston North End.

His last spell as a player in England came on loan at Port Vale in 2015, before his contract from his second spell at Bramall Lane was terminated, and since then the Scot has been a part of the Rowdies' setup.

After two-and-a-half seasons as a player at the Al Lang Stadium, Collins was promoted as manager of the USL Championship outfit. In 2020, he led the Rowdies to the play-offs after finishing top of the division, but COVID infections in the squad led to a postponement of the club's resulting play-off final.

This did not deter Collins' progress with the club, as he won the USL Championship Coach of the Year in 2021 after accumulating 23 league victories before losing out on a trophy in the play-off final again.

What has been said following the appointment of Neil Collins?

Despite the change in manager, Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmed believes the appointment follows the vision that was set by the club when Michael Duff was appointed twelve months ago.

Speaking on the club's website following the news, he said “We are happy to be able to bring Neill to Oakwell to work with our staff and continue upon the foundation we implemented at the start of the last campaign.

“The primary focus is now allowing Neil to settle in and begin to build relationships with the staff and players at Oakwell and commence preparations for the upcoming season.” El-Ahmed continued.

Collins himself was quick to reference the Rowdies in their decision to sanction the move to South Yorkshire, as well as expressing his delight to join a "club of this stature".

“First of all, I’d like to say a huge thanks to the Tampa Bay Rowdies for supporting me in exploring this opportunity. Without all the staff and players incredible hard work this would not have been possible.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be stepping back in to the EFL and even more so to be joining a club of this stature. Everything I do will be aimed at repaying the faith showed in me by the owners and Khaled and of course giving the Barnsley faithful a team that they can be proud of.

The Scot also highlighted the task he faces if the club are to enjoy a largely successful season again, as well as aiming to go one better after losing 1-0 to rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final on May 29th.

“I am fortunate to be working with a squad that just achieved a play-off final but understand there is a lot of work to be done if we want to replicate that success and go a step further.