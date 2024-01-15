Highlights Barnsley and Wigan Athletic are interested in signing centre back Terell Thomas from Charlton Athletic in the January transfer window.

Thomas' contract with Charlton is set to expire at the end of the season, with the defender having played 41 times since joining the club in 2022.

Blackpool and Reading have also been linked with the 28-year-old in recent times.

Barnsley and Wigan Athletic are have entered the race to sign Charlton Athletic centre back Terell Thomas.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the 28-year-old could be allowed to leave The Valley in the January transfer window.

Time running out on Thomas' contract with Charlton

Thomas initially began his professional career with Charlton, though he never made an appearance for the club before departing in the summer of 2017.

The centre back then returned to Charlton in the summer of 2022, signing for the Addicks following a brief spell with Reading.

Since moving to The Valley, Thomas has made 41 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring once.

However, the defender's contract with Charlton is now set to expire at the end of this season, meaning the current transfer window is their last chance to cash in on him.

In light of that, it seems as though there is plenty more interest emerging in Thomas, from elsewhere in League One.

Barnsley and Wigan enter race for Thomas

Earlier this season, it was reported by Football Insider that two other League One clubs, Blackpool and Reading, had registered their interest in signing Thomas in the January transfer window.

Now, there could be interest from other third-tier clubs, in securing the services of the 28-year-old.

According to this latest update from the same outlet, both Wigan and Barnsley are now also monitoring the situation around Thomas, as they look for potential new additions.

It is suggested that the centre back could well leave Charlton this month given his contract situation, in order to make room for potential new signings for Michael Appleton's side.

Barnsley and Wigan in different positions in the League One table

This has been a good season for Barnsley after the disappointment of missing out on promotion via the play-offs last season, as they sit sixth in the League One table, six points adrift of the top two.

By contrast, Wigan are currently 18th in the standings, five points clear of the relegation, having been docked eight points for previous financial issues earlier in the campaign.

For their part, Charlton find themselves 13th in the current standings, just two points better off than the Latics as things stand.

Current League One standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 6th Barnsley 25 +19 46 13th Charlton Athletic 26 +1 30 18th Wigan Athletic 26 +5 28 (*8 deducted) As of 15th January 2024

Thomas could be a useful signing for Barnsley or Wigan

This could be a good bit of business for any League One club able to sign Thomas this month.

The centre back brings with him a vast amount of experience at this level, while he is also versatile enough to play in other areas of the defence if needed.

Meanwhile, his contract situation could also make him more affordable for any club looking to sign him, and the level of interest there appears to be in Thomas from League One, could also make this a coup for any team able to win the race for his signature.

So with that in mind, it may not be a huge surprise if Charlton do indeed field plenty of interest in Thomas from elsewhere, over the course of the coming weeks.