Aston Villa boss Unai Emery referenced both Sunderland and Barnsley as he praised clubs for their style of play.

Why is Emery talking about Sunderland and Barnsley?

The Spaniard’s Villa side take on Brighton this weekend, knowing they can guarantee European football with a win against the Seagulls.

However, it won’t be easy against Roberto De Zerbi’s men, who sit sixth in the Premier League, and are widely regarded as one of the top teams in the country for their style of play.

The Italian has earned plenty of praise for his bold tactical approach, and Emery would also heap credit on De Zerbi and his side. But, he insists they aren’t unique, as he mentioned two sides in the Football League among a host of clubs that adopt a pleasing style.

“There are a lot of coaches in the Premier League doing something different. There are a lot of other teams doing a lot of good work - in Spain there is a team FC Andorra who plays in a similar way to [Roberto] De Zerbi here, and it's not only teams in the Premier League,” he told the press, as quoted by Chronicle Live.

“There are a lot of teams playing really good football, for example Sunderland here in the Championship - he [Mowbray] is playing really good football. Barnsley as well. I like to understand a lot of different coaches and managers.

“It's not only about my work, my experiences, my analysis of our team, but also of those around me and watching other coaches and other teams. One of them is De Zerbi. I like coaches who can show us something different, tactically, offensively, defensively, because in football you have to be on the fast train.”

Barnsley can join Sunderland in the Championship if they win Monday’s League One play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley.

High praise from Emery

You can be sure that Tony Mowbray and Michael Duff appreciate this from Emery, as he is a brilliant coach, and someone who has worked at the highest level and at some huge clubs. So, for him to recognise the work they have done shows they are making a mark.

In truth, you can’t really argue with him here. Mowbray built a superb, attacking outfit with Sunderland, a side that were brave in possession and always tried to play on the front foot. Meanwhile, Duff isn’t as expansive with Barnsley, but he has done a remarkable job and is clearly a coach on the rise considering what he has achieved in his first few years as a manager.

So, this is a nice touch from Emery, and he is right to highlight the quality coaches that are in the Football League.