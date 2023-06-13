Barnsley and Stockport County are among a host of clubs in the Football League that are interested in Brentford youngster Aaron Pressley, who will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

Who is Aaron Pressley?

The 21-year-old striker started out at Hearts before moving to Aston Villa’s academy, with a switch to Brentford’s B team happening in 2020.

The majority of his game time for the Bees came for their development side initially, but he did make three appearances for the first-team during the 2020/21 campaign.

Since then, Pressley has been out on loan, firstly joining AFC Wimbledon before a more productive temporary spell with Accrington from January in this year.

The powerful striker scored six goals in 22 games for Stanley, but it wasn’t enough to keep the side in League One, as they suffered relegation.

His form caught the eye though, as Football Insider has revealed that a host of clubs are tracking the player ahead of the summer window.

They state that Wycombe Wanderers, Barnsley, Cambridge United, Cheltenham Town, Stockport County and Sutton United have all registered an interest in the Scotland youth international. Crucially, the report adds that Brentford are open to selling Pressley as he looks to kick-on his career elsewhere, as he knows opportunities with the Premier League side are unlikely to come his way.

Who will sign Aaron Pressley?

Pressley is at the stage in his career now where he needs to be playing regularly, and that’s obviously not going to happen at Brentford. So, it’s right that he does move on from Brentford permanently, and he should be prioritising a club that will give him game time next season, which is most of the clubs mentioned.

Naturally, Barnsley would seem an attractive option, considering they came within one game of the Championship, and they also have a good reputation for developing younger players. But, as mentioned, Pressley will also know the importance of playing each week, and he has shown by going out on loan that he is someone who just wants to get game time.

So, it will be interesting to see where he ends up, and whilst no fee was mentioned, you can’t imagine it will be a significant sum to get the player out of Brentford. Therefore, this would be a real coup for whoever does land Pressley, as they will be getting a player who can score goals, but he also brings a lot more to the team with his physicality and ability to lead the line.