Barnsley and Scott Twine: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

Barnsley are having a storming season in the Championship this campaign under Valerien Ismael and are currently chasing promotion to the Premier League.

The new Barnsley manager will be hoping to add some new additions to his side regardless of what division they are playing their football in next season after a positive campaign.

One name they have been hotly linked with is Swindon Town midfielder Scott Twine, according to The Sun.

Twine has been in red-hot form this season firstly during his loan spell with Newport County where he scored six goals in 19 games for them before returning back to Swindon for the second half of the season, where he has added another five goals to his name.

The 21-year-old midfielder has played almost every minute since his loan return and is fighting hard to ensure that his Swindon side are not relegated to League Two.

Swindon currently sit one place above the relegation zone on goal difference. The bottom six teams in the division are separated by just six points in what is sure to be a nail-biting season countdown.

Twine is out of contract with the club at the end of the year and this has seen some top sides attracted to the promising midfielder, including Barnsley.

A move for Twine could certainly add some dynamism to the midfield which with an already strong defensive set-up in place could kick the Tykes on to the next level, if they fail to gain promotion this campaign.

Based on the fact that the club would also only have to pay compensation for the deal to go through it’s relatively risk free and with Barnsley not being classed as one of the Championship’s wealthier sides, securing the services of Twine on a cheap deal would be a huge benefit to the club.

Twine and Barnsley will both be focusing on their jobs in hand in the coming weeks of the season but a deal between the two could be highly likely in the summer.

At just 21, Twine fits the Barnsley transfer model perfectly.

He’s likes to get on the ball as much as possible, doesn’t hide away from getting stuck in and offers energy and drive from central areas.