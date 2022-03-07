Barnsley and Reading FC potentially on a collision course amid threat of legal action

Barnsley chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad has written to the EFL to ask for more clarity concerning Championship rivals Reading’s compliance with their profitability and sustainability rules, as per a report from The Athletic.

The Royals were sanctioned with a six-point deduction back in November for breaching these rules amid major losses – and it’s a punishment that has the potential to relegate the second-tier side with Paul Ince’s men still in a relegation scrap at this stage following consecutive recent losses against Blackpool and Millwall.

They currently sit six points above fellow their relegation battlers in the Tykes, who suffered a major blow at the weekend in losing 2-0 to Derby County, with the Rams climbing above Poya Asbaghi’s men once more as the survival race took another twist.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Barnsley players born in?

1 of 20 Jack Walton? Blackburn Bolton Bristol Bury

Despite their defeat at Pride Park, their recent resurgence, with the South Yorkshire outfit winning three of their previous four league fixtures prior to Saturday’s clash in the East Midlands, has given them a real chance of remaining afloat in the second tier.

This could mean a further six-point deduction for the Royals, one that will come into effect next term if they can’t remain within the business plan agreed with the EFL in November, may make all the difference for the Tykes who will be desperate to remain in the second tier.

With this, El-Ahmed has hinted legal action could be on the way if his side are relegated and the Berkshire outfit manage to stay afloat in the division.

According to The Athletic, he wrote: “We believe Reading are at a sporting advantage in the 2021-22 season, by continuing to operate a business model that is incompatible with P&S.

“Barnsley are at a competitive disadvantage now. We therefore find it objectionable that a breach that is occurring now would not be sanctioned until 2022-23.

“We are keen to avoid a similar situation to that which Wycombe Wanderers currently find themselves in whereby we are forced to take legal action if sanctions are applied in a non-coterminous period when the continuous and sustained breach of regulations occurred”.

The Verdict:

Again, we’re faced with a situation in which football clubs’ futures and fate may be decided through the courts, something that should never be happening with promotion and relegation needing to be decided on the pitch.

Derby could be another side that turns the tables on the Royals – though that could provide the first-team squad at the latter with extra motivation to go on and finish well clear of the relegation zone.

You can understand El-Ahmad’s point – because a further breach of the rules this season should mean their second-tier rivals face their further sanction immediately, something that could be vital for the integrity of the competition.

However, it does seem as though Ince’s side are actively making an effort to reduce their wage bill with one of their previous high earners in Rafael Cabral moving on in January – and another one in Liam Moore also leaving on a loan deal.

It could be argued that they shouldn’t have been allowed to recruit the likes of Karl Hein, Tom Ince and Brandon Barker – but they barely have enough squad depth to cope in some areas and it’s not as if they have splashed the cash again.