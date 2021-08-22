Barnsley and Reading enter race to sign 24-year-old from Sheffield United

Barnsley and Reading have entered the race to sign left-back Max Lowe from Sheffield United, a report from a print edition of The Sun (22/08, p59) has claimed.

It was reported last week that Swansea are considering Lowe as a possible replacement for Jake Bidwell, who is apparently attracting interest from Middlesbrough.

Now however, it seems as though the Swans could have a battle on their hands if they do decide to pursue a deal for the 24-year-old.

According to this latest update, both Reading and Barnsley are now also looking into potential moves for Lowe before the window closes.

It is thought that Reading see Lowe as a potential replacement for Omar Richards, who has joined Bayern Munich.

Barnsley meanwhile, are said to be monitoring Lowe in case any late bids emerge for Callum Styles.

Lowe has made just 11 appearances for Sheffield United since joining from Derby in the summer of 2020, and it not thought to be in Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic’s plans for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Verdict

It does seem as though Lowe could be a decent signing for one of these interested Championship sides.

The 24-year-old has previously shown he is a capable operator in the second-tier during his time at Derby, and given he seems to be available, this could be well worth pursuing should the need arise.

Indeed, given Reading are, unlike Swansea and Barnsley, actually looking for a left-back to replace Richards, rather than keeping their options open, you do feel they have the greatest need for Lowe at this moment in time at least.

However, given the restrictions we have seen they are having to work under at this moment in time with regards to transfers, it will be interesting to see if they can actually win the race for Lowe in the next few days.