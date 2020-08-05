Barnsley and Luton Town weigh up transfer move for midfielder, player set to leave club

Barnsley and Luton Town are said to be in the running to sign Lechia Gdansk midfielder Tomasz Makowski, with Polish publication Meczyki reporting that the 21-year-old is seemingly close to leaving the club in the near future.

The central midfield player has developed heavily over the last season or so in his homeland, and has been tipped by many to follow in the footsteps of his fellow countryman Mateusz Klich by making the move to England in the not too distant future.

A calm and composed defensive midfielder who is capable of coping with the physical demands of the Championship, Makowski previously captained Poland’s under 20 side, thus underlining great leadership qualities despite his tender age.

Both Luton and Barnsley will no doubt be seeking to restructure their existing squads after both staving off the threat of relegation by the skin of their teeth as they finished 19th and 21st respectably in the second division standings.

Makowski made 36 appearances across all competitions for Gdansk and currently has just two years remaining on his current deal with the Polish side.

Quiz: Have each of these 15 Luton Town players scored a league goal this season?

1 of 15 Did Martin Cranie score a league goal for Luton Town this season? Yes No

The Verdict

The Polish league has long been a favourite of English sides since the dawn of the 21st century, with it’s policy of blooding young talent producing many a young prospect who has then gone onto to move to English sides ion recent years.

Makowski’s style of play has been greatly likened to that of Mateusz Kilch and as a result he is viewed as a suitable signing for most English clubs by the Polish media.

Given the little financial strength that the PKO Ekstraklasa possesses in comparison to the Championship, it would be fair to assume that the 21-year-old would command a significantly lower fee in comparison to other targets in his age bracket that ply their trades in England.

This signing would not only represent good value for either Barnsley or Luton but would also add a player of genuine quality to an area of the field that both clubs have failed to get right this season.