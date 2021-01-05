Barnsley and Luton Town set to be dealt irritating transfer blow

Luton Town and Barnsley are set to be dealt a blow in their pursuit of signing Kilmarnock forward Eamonn Brophy, with the striker set for a move to St Mirren according to Sky Sports News’ Anthony Joseph.

Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy is close to signing a pre-contract agreement with St Mirren. Aberdeen and Hibs were also keen, but @SkySportsNews understands the Buddies have offered the best financial package. — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) January 4, 2021

It is claimed that the forward is set to sign for the Scottish side on a pre-contract agreement this month, with his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2021.

Brophy had caught the eye with some strong performances in front of goal for Kilmarnock this term, with the 24-year-old having four goals in 17 appearances to his name so far this season in all competitions.

It appears as though those strong performances didn’t go unnoticed either, with Barnsley and Luton Town registering their interest in striking a deal to land his signature according to TEAMtalk.

Both of those Championship sides have been impressive in this year’s campaign, with the Tykes sat ninth in the second-tier standings, whilst the Hatters are positioned 14th heading into the second-half of the 2020/21 season.

Brophy has been with Kilmarnock since 2017, and will leave a sizeable void in their team when he is to depart, and it’ll be frustrating to hear for both Luton Town and Barnsley that he’s set for a move elsewhere in the January transfer window.

Can you name these former Barnsley players by looking at these clues? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 17 Signed in 2014, scored two league goals, striker. Devante Cole Leroy Lita Marcelo Trotta Sam Winnall

The Verdict:

This is a frustrating transfer update for both Luton Town and Barnsley.

They would have been hoping to strike an agreement with Brophy, and I thought the striker would have been keen on a potential move to the Championship with either team.

But he’s clearly content on staying in Scottish football, and this is an excellent signing for St Mirren, especially on a pre-contract deal.

Luton and Barnsley will have to turn their attention to alternative options before the January transfer window closes, as the striking department is something that both teams could benefit from adding additional depth to in the future.