Barnsley and Luton Town enter transfer battle for 24-year-old

Barnsley and Luton Town are interested in signing Kilmarnock forward Eamonn Brophy, according to TEAMtalk.

After making strong starts to the Championship season, both Barnsley and Luton will be keen to strengthen their squads this month.

One player who is said to be on their radar is Kilmarnock’s Eamonn Brophy, whose future at Rugby Park looks uncertain.

Brophy has scored three goals in 15 SPFL appearances for Kilmarnock this season, scoring nine goals in 28 league appearances last term.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, though, and a host of clubs are said to be eyeing up his signature before then.

Aberdeen, Hibernian, Hearts and St Mirren have also been credited with an interest in Brophy, with the January transfer window now open.

It remains to be seen whether or not Kilmarnock look to cash in on Brophy in January, rather than potentially lose him for nothing at the end of the campaign.

The Verdict

I’m not too sure about this one, particularly from a Barnsley perspective.

The Tykes already have some decent attacking options, and look set to bolster those options with the addition of Carlton Morris.

Luton could do with another striker to add more firepower going forward, but Brophy has struggled for goals this season and you have to wonder whether he’d be capable of hitting the ground running in the Championship.

It’s a tougher division than the SPFL, I’d argue.