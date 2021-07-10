Barnsley and Luton in transfer talks with former Sunderland man

Callum McFadzean could be set for a move to the Championship after being released by Sunderland, with both Barnsley and Luton Town in talks with the left-back according to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (12:31 pm).

The 27-year-old signed for the Black Cats in October after a spell at Plymouth Argyle and played 34 times in all competitions, including featuring in both legs of the play-off semi-final against Lincoln City.

McFadzean was brought in to compete with Denver Hume and due to an injury picked up by the youngster, it was the former who appeared more over the course of the campaign.

But after inconsistent performances, McFadzean was released at the end of the season, but he could be set for a move up the footballing pyramid.

Both the Tykes and the Hatters look to need depth in the left-wing-back area and it’s unlikely that he would be going in there as a starting player, with the likes of Callum Styles and Amari’i Bell at both clubs having more Championship experience.

The Verdict

Sunderland fans will probably be shocked to find out that Championship clubs are interested in doing a deal for McFadzean.

His performance for the Black Cats were inconsistent to say the very least and Lee Johnson decided not to keep him for another season, which tells you all you need to know.

It’s hard to see McFadzean going to Barnsley or Luton as anything other than a back-up option or as cover – he’s never played in the Championship before and I don’t think he’s good enough for the level either so it would perhaps be a strange one for both clubs who will be looking for top half finishes yet again.