Cosgrove has struggled at St Andrew's.

The striker should consider a permanent move to a club that can offer him regular playing time and the opportunity to continue his development by playing a high number of games per season.

Derby County are one of five League One sides interested in a move for Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove, according to Alan Nixon.

Cosgrove has endured a difficult time at St Andrew's, failing to make an impact in the Midlands and being sent out on loan a number of times.

He wasn't even one of the first names on the teamsheet for former loan club Plymouth Argyle in the third tier last term - but he was able to make an impact for Steven Schumacher's side.

The likes of him, Niall Ennis and Ryan Hardie were able to fire the Pilgrims to promotion, with the Birmingham man registering 12 goals in 40 competitive appearances last term.

That isn't a shabby total - and he has seemingly done enough to put himself in the shop window with a number of teams interested in getting a deal over the line for the player.

Who is interested in Sam Cosgrove?

Derby are one of the teams interested and that isn't a surprise - because they need more natural forward options despite already having Martyn Waghorn, James Collins and Conor Washington at their disposal.

All three may be good forwards - but more depth and quality is needed in this department to give themselves the best chance of securing promotion back to the Championship at the second time of asking.

Barnsley, who could also be in the promotion mix this term, are also interested in the forward and the chance to compete for promotion again could be an exciting prospect for Cosgrove who will want plenty more promotions on his CV before he retires.

Charlton Athletic and Oxford United, who will be expected to do better than they did last season, have an interest in the Birmingham man as well.

And the four teams mentioned above have all held talks with Blues regarding both a permanent deal and a loan agreement.

Blackpool, meanwhile, are keen to take Cosgrove to Bloomfield Road on a loan deal but it's currently unclear whether the player would be open to a temporary switch.

What stance should Sam Cosgrove take on his future?

Although he has appeared in the Carabao Cup for Blues this term, he may not be a key part of John Eustace's plans this season and this is why he should be open to a move away from St Andrew's.

A permanent move would be ideal for him though because things just haven't worked out for him in the Midlands and he would probably benefit from having a fresh start elsewhere.

Going out on loan provides him with a change in environment - but he may thrive even more if he settles down somewhere else on a full-time basis.

A switch to the third tier would be good because he has thrived at that level before and can impress before potentially climbing up a league or two - and he needs to make a move to a club that will give him the opportunity to start regularly.

If he can play 40 or 50 games per season, that can only help his development. Picking the right destination could be crucial for his career.