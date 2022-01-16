Barnsley and Blackpool set sights on Swansea City outcast

Barnsley and Blackpool are set to battle it out for Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton in what remains of this January transfer window, according to The Sun (16.01.21 – pg.60).

The 27-year-old, who has played a big part in Swansea’s last two campaigns which ended in them securing a play-off spot, has accumulated just 223 minutes of Championship football this season.

Signing from Falkirk in 2014, Fulton has proceeded to play 155 times for the Swans and has amassed over 100 appearances at Championship level.

Quiz: Which club did Barnsley sign these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Remy Vita? (Loan) Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Freiburg Hertha Berlin

Barnsley currently find themselves amidst a major battle to stay in the division, with Poya Asbaghi’s side at the foot of the table and are eight points from safety.

Whereas the Seasiders are currently in 12th place and are enjoying an excellent first season back in the second-tier.

For their part, Swansea are 17th in the table, having yet to really find consistency under new manager Russell Martin so far this season.

The Verdict

Fulton is still contracted at the Swansea.com Stadium until 2024, meaning there is no immediate pressure on the 27-year-old to depart very soon.

The midfielder certainly has the ability to operate at Championship level, with his lack of game time at Swansea a reflection of Russell Martin’s style of play, as opposed to his inability in the second-tier.

He would be an excellent addition to both clubs who are in pursuit, with Barnsley in need of more Championship experience within their squad.

Blackpool are in a similar position where Fulton’s addition would add valued Championship experience, within a team who are surpassing all expectations thus far.