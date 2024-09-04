Barnsley fans would have been made up that they finally got a deal over the line for Davis Keillor-Dunn on transfer deadline day, with the playmaker proving to be elusive throughout the summer.

The Tykes were said to have had an early offer rejected for the Mansfield Town man in July, before going back to the deal on the final day of the transfer window, with an offer in the region of £750,000 said to have been accepted.

The forward has signed a three-year deal at Oakwell, with plenty of excitement about the signing after a season that saw him rack up 30 goal contributions for the Stags in League Two.

With the 26-year-old boasting a personal highlight reel that would rival any player in the Football League, Barnsley have a top player at their disposal, and with Adam Phillips also in red-hot form to start the season, boss Darrell Clarke has plenty of quality to choose from.

Davis Keillor-Dunn can thrive off Adam Phillips competition at Barnsley

The move to Oakwell sees Keillor-Dunn link up with a side that have their intentions on earning promotion after two near-misses in the last two seasons, with Clarke’s side reeling off two successive playoff defeats.

The former Mansfield man has the potential to unlock any defence on his day, while his ability to find the back of the net from range is close to being unparalleled in the bottom two tiers of the EFL.

Those credentials saw him create 103 chances across the previous campaign, as he benefited playing in a Stags frontline that gave him the freedom and options to pull the strings going forward.

With the move to Yorkshire, Keillor-Dunn will have that option once again, with Clarke’s side showing early signs of having plenty of attacking intent for the season ahead.

With Adam Phillips bagging two goals himself at the weekend in a 3-0 victory over Crawley Town, Barnsley already possess one of the division’s top attacking midfielders, with the playmaker supposedly attracting the attentions of Preston North End over the summer.

Davis Keillor Dunn's Mansfield Town stats, all competitions, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 19 6 4 2023/24 51 22 10

The 26-year-old stayed put though, and has already been proving how much talent he has at his disposal, with four goal contributions in as many games to start the league season.

With 33 league goals between them last season, Phillips and Keillor-Dunn could prove to be quite the duo for League One defences to come up against in the months to come, although Clarke could have some big decisions to make regarding team selections.

Darrell Clarke’s Davis Keillor-Dunn, Adam Phillips situation

With both players playing their best football in the hole between midfield and attack, Clarke may be hard pushed to repeatedly play both players on the pitch at the same time this season, if his early team setups are anything to go by.

Sam Cosgrove started the season being preferred up top next to Max Watters, while Phillips has been patrolling the playmaker-in-chief position, and has been thriving as a result, with his early goal return proving as much.

The question for Clarke [pictured] would be if he replaces the goal-snatching Watters in the line-up to include Keillor-Dunn, or use the new recruit in rotation with Phillips, with the pair both having a devastating effect when they get the ball to feet 25 yards from goal.

That situation could be sorted in the short-term, with both Watters and Cosgrove looking likely to be out of action after respective injuries, giving the creative duo the chance to prove that they can unlock third tier defences as a tandem.

If they strike up a partnership, there could be no limits as to what Barnsley could achieve this season, with the Tykes having two of the most creative players in the division for the season ahead.