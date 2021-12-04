Barnsley 1-1 Huddersfield Town: FLW report as Asbaghi’s wait for a win goes on

Barnsley’s wait for a first victory under Poya Asbaghi goes on following this afternoon’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town at Oakwell.

Asbaghi did watch his side come from behind, though, as Carlton Morris’ first Championship goal of the season cancelled out Lewis O’Brien’s opener.

However, draws are doing little to help Barnsley’s fight against relegation, as the gap between the Tykes and safety continues to grow heading into the festive period.

The game might have ended level, but Asbaghi’s side were in debt to Brad Collins’ first-half performance. He denied Harry Toffolo and Levi Colwill with a double save before tipping Josh Koroma’s drive over the crossbar.

O’Brien slipped Huddersfield into the lead with a cool finish across Collins, who was then forced to keep Barnsley in the game by denying Koroma again.

Koroma rattled the crossbar from distance, with the game’s momentum firmly in one direction. Then, the sucker punch the stroke of half-time.

Morris had been wasteful with chances earlier in the half, failing to test Lee Nicholls. However, after he latched onto Michael Helik’s ball in stoppage time, the 25-year-old found the composure to finish into the far corner.

O’Brien and Koroma continued to lead the charge for Huddersfield at the start of the second-half, launching attempts on Collins’ goal, but failing to call the Barnsley goalkeeper into further action.

Sorba Thomas was guilty of the same heading past the hour, dragging wide.

Asbaghi watched his side play their part as the game became stretched. However, there continued to be an alarming lack of composure in the final third.

The heavily involved Koroma wasted Mipo Odubeko’s clever movement to fizz a deflected shot straight at Collins, as Carlos Corberan looked an irritated figure in the away dugout.

Corberan’s side have wasted opportunities to cement themselves in the play-off race over recent weeks. Against a struggling Barnsley side, this has to go down as another of those, despite the tough conditions this Yorkshire derby was played in.

Their position compared to Barnsley’s, though, is chalk and cheese; Corberan’s stuttering play-off race versus Asbaghi’s relegation scrap.

Barnsley’s hopes of survival would be aided by Cauley Woodrow returning to the type of goalscoring form he’s capable of. The skipper fizzed a shot wide moments before Morris mustered up a header at Nicholls.

The wait for Asbaghi’s first victory goes on, but there was character on show from Barnsley to hold Huddersfield in tough moments and come from behind.

Whether that character can help Asbaghi save Barnsley, remains to be seen.

FT: Barnsley 1-1 Huddersfield Town.