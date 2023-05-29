Sheffield Wednesday have won promotion back to the Championship after Josh Windass' 123rd-minute winner sunk South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

15 years on from his father Dean Windass' extra-time winner for Hull City, the 29-year-old wrote his name into Owls folklore with a flying header as a penalty shoot-out loomed.

Wednesday struggled to capitalise on Adam Phillips' controversial 49th-minute red card but are heading back to the second flight after two seasons away thanks to Windass.

Darren Moore's side finished the season with a record 96 points, produced a historic comeback against Peterborough United in the play-off semi-final, and held their nerve at Wembley to clinch promotion.

First half stalemate

The two South Yorkshire rivals cancelled each other out in a topsy-turvy first half. Neither were lacking in attacking intent but a combination of strong defending and poor finishing ensured it was goalless at the break.

The game's first chance came from a familiar source in talismanic Owls skipper Barry Bannan, who unleashed a volley from the edge of the box after eight minutes.

Bobby Thomas was well-placed to head the strike wide while Harry Isted became the second Barnsley player to deny Wednesday from the subsequent corner - parrying Dom Iorfa's first-time effort.

The Tykes were not without moments of their own but Phillips and Nicky Cadden, normally such pure strikers of the ball, both put their efforts high over the bar, and Thomas was unable to keep his header from a corner down just before the break.

Second half drama

The first half may have been lacking a little in drama but the opening few minutes of the second certainly made up for it as Barnsley had a penalty appeal waved away and then saw Phillips sent off for a challenge on Lee Gregory. It was reckless and a little late but a straight red card seemed a harsh punishment for the Tykes midfielder.

His departure helped the contest crackle into life as both sides pushed hard for an opener. For Barnsley, Liam Kitching headed Cadden's long-range effort onto the bar and then the latter was denied by Cameron Dawson, while at the other end, Bannan curled one inches wide and then Isted got down well to keep out a potential own-goal.

Duff introduced Luke Thomas and Josh Benson in a bid to close the gaps in midfield that were starting to appear but it was another substitute, James Norwood, who had been introduced at halftime, that nearly delivered a decisive moment for the Tykes as we approached the last 10 minutes. The experienced striker overpowered Reece James to collect a ball over the top before forcing a reaction save from Dawson at the near post.

Barnsley's impressive response to the red card meant they were doing far more than just holding on as the end of normal time approached, with Wednesday struggling to make their one-man advantage tell.

Pressure cranked up in extra time

They would have done so in the opening few minutes of extra time were it not for Mads Andersen, who cleared Michael Ihiekwe's goalward header from under his own crossbar.

Bannan's long-range effort dipped just over the top as Wednesday continued to crank up the pressure but Barnsley and Isted refused to go down without a fight as the Tykes keeper made two remarkable saves in quick succession.

The Owls were now camped in their opponent's half but that brought its own dangers and Moore's side would have been punished were it not for Luca Connell's miss with the goal gaping after a quick break, which may haunt the young midfielder for some time.

Will Vaulks thought he'd won it with a piledriver a minute into the second period of extra time but the offside flag cut Wednesday's wild celebrations short while a sliding Andersen block looked to have sent the game to penalties but Windass had other ideas.

The forward's flying header proved too powerful for Isted as he followed in his father's footsteps by securing his own bit of Wembley history.

FULL TIME: BARNSLEY 0-1 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY