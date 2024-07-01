Highlights Derby County aims to strengthen squad for Championship, potentially moving on players like Tom Barkhuizen and Tyrese Fornah.

Barkhuizen, 31, may be too old for the demanding Championship, while Fornah, 24, needs more consistent playing time.

A loan move for Fornah could benefit both player and club, potentially making room for Ebou Adams' permanent signing.

With the transfer window remaining open until Friday 30 August, clubs have plenty of time to decide on the immediate futures of their squads.

However, after promotion to the Championship, Derby County have an extremely busy couple of months on the horizon, as Paul Warne looks to build a squad capable of staving off the threat of relegation.

The Rams let go of key players at the start of the summer, with the likes of Conor Hourihane, Korey Smith and Joe Wildsmith all leaving the club at the conclusion of their contracts. Alongside the returns of Max Bird and Ebou Adams to their parent clubs, Derby's squad is looking light.

Nevertheless, with signings aplenty expected to be the flavour of the month in July, Warne will still need to make a little bit more room in his squad, as he looks to add more quality to the team.

Let's take a look at two players that could potentially be moved on by the Rams and Paul Warne before the August deadline comes.

Tom Barkhuizen

Barkhuizen, who turns 31 on 4 July, joined Derby as part of the influx of signings two years ago after the club was relegated to League One.

The former Preston North End winger triggered a performance-based extension on his contract at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, securing his future for another year. But, a lack of starts last season (19 from 37 league appearances) may see him without a place in the team in the second tier.

Tom Barkhuizen's Derby County 2023/24 Stats (As Per FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 37 (19) Goals (Assists) 6 (6) xG 5.21 Chances Created 35 Cross Accuracy 32.3%

A tireless worker, Barkhuizen has played second-fiddle to teammate Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in his two years at Pride Park, and with Corey Blackett-Taylor looking to hit the ground running following the start of his permanent transfer, the final six minutes of Derby's 2-0 win over Carlisle United in April could be Barkuizen's last in black-and-white.

A big problem for the winger is his age, with Warne needing to lower the average age of his squad. The Rams had the oldest squad in the league last season, according to Total Football Analysis, with the club failing to provide numerous players in the 24-28 age category.

Barkhuizen has struggled for form consistently in his time at Derby, and although he was a good asset to the team in League One, the move up to the Championship could be a step too far at this stage of his career, and a sale will free up more funds for younger stars.

Tyrese Fornah

Fornah, 24, struggled in his first season with the Rams after he moved to Derby from bitter rivals Nottingham Forest in August 2023. After a promising start, injuries started to mount, which left the midfielder without a place in the starting 11.

The success of Ebou Adams' loan move compounded Fornah's issues, taking control of the holding midfield position for the remainder of the season and leaving the Sierra Leone international watching on from the sidelines.

Tyrese Fornah's Derby County 2023/24 Stats (As Per FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 19 (9) Goals (Assists) 0 (1) Tackle Success Rate 47.1% Duels Won 48.3% Pass Accuracy 77.2%

A loan move for the 24-year-old could be the way to give him the minutes needed to improve him towards being the midfielder that, so far, he has only shown glimpses of being in his time with Derby.

A 40-yard run, leading to an assist against Bristol Rovers in December, proved that he can be a game-changer when given the chance, however, his lack of consistency has been the source of his problems so far.

Both parties will benefit greatly from a temporary move away; Fornah has the opportunity to play football, and Derby can save money on wages. It also offers the Rams space to potentially bring Adams in on a permanent deal.