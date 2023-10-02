Derby County's steady and unspectacular start to the season continued this weekend with a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Cambridge United.

It was a match that saw the Rams dominate in terms of possession, but when it came to scoring, Paul Warne's side could not create.

Indeed, Derby had 65% possession, and although they had 12 shots to their opponents' four, just two of these were on target.

With nine league matches played, Derby now have a record of four wins, two draws and three defeats, and currently sit 12th in the League One table.

Interestingly, they face the side one place above them in 11th - Blackpool - on Tuesday night.

With that clash in mind, below, we've predicted the Derby XI we think Paul Warne could select.

Predicted Derby County XI to face Blackpool

GK: Joe Wildsmith

The 27-year-old is an easy selection given he has been the club's number one so far this season.

Four clean sheets in nine league matches is not bad going for the shot-stopper either.

RB: Ryan Nyambe

Nyambe started both league matches since his arrival at the club and we think he will make a third consecutive league start on Tuesday night.

If Warne selects a back four, the right-back slot looks like Nyambe's to lose right now.

CB: Curtis Nelson

Like Wildsmith in goal, another easy selection here at centre-back given he has started and completed every league game for the Rams so far this season.

Looks to be forming a solid partnership at the back with the next player in this predicted XI.

CB: Eiran Cashin

As mentioned above, Cashin appears to be forming a solid relationship at the back with Curtis Nelson and like Nelson, Cashin has featured in all of the club's league matches this season.

The only match Cashin didn't start - Bolton away - ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Rams.

LB: Craig Forsyth

Another player to start every league match for the Rams this season, and he has shown his versatility at times doing so.

Skippered the side the last two times out in the absence of Conor Hourihane, too.

RM: Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

On the right of the midfield, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing feels like another obvious candidate for this predicted XI.

Having started every league game so far this season he is another that looks a shoe in.

CM: Tyrese Fornah

A regular in the league side since his arrival from Nottingham Forest this summer and we predict that he will start again for the Blackpool clash.

CM: Korey Smith

Alongside Fornah, it will likely be Korey Smith, who is yet another relatively straightforward prediction to feature in this XI.

As with some others on the list, the 32-year-old has featured in all of Derby County's league matches so far this campaign.

LM: Louie Sibley

A tricky choice here, but with Barkhuizen only having just returned to the starting XI, two games in a matter of days may come just too soon.

As such, Sibley starts out on the left in this predicted line up as he did against Carlisle the game before last.

AM/CF: Martyn Waghorn

Waghorn gets our selection for the starting role playing close to but just in behind the striker.

With five goals to his name this season, he simply has to start.

ST: James Collins

Last but not least, we think that Paul Warne could persist with James Collins once again up front.

This would mean the third straight match on the bench for summer arrival Conor Washington.