Derby County enjoyed a successful 2023/24 campaign, and won promotion back to the Championship at the second time of asking following their relegation in 2022.

The Rams played some outstanding football throughout the campaign, winning automatic promotion, and scored the same number of goals as league champions Portsmouth, while also boasting the best defence in League One by conceding just 37 goals.

Following their promotion to the Championship, exciting times are up ahead for Paul Warne's men, who will be looking to retain their second tier status during the 2024/25 campaign.

But a whopping nine players are set to leave Pride Park following the conclusion of next season:

Ryan Nyambe

Former Blackburn Rovers right-back Ryan Nyambe joined the Rams as a free agent after spending a season with Wigan Athletic, who were relegated from the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season amid financial difficulties.

The Namibia international made just 19 appearances during the Rams' promotion winning campaign, starting on 17 occasions, and did not make an appearance after February courtesy of a quad injury suffered during a clash with Charlton Athletic.

It would be fair to say that the 26-year-old did not play a vital role in the 2023/24 success of Warne's men, but he could prove to be a key player moving forwards, as he has a wealth of Championship experience courtesy of his Blackburn and Wigan days, so perhaps the Rams will seek a deal which keeps him at the club beyond 2025.

Curtis Nelson

Curtis Nelson was a rock at the back for the Rams, and is a big reason as to why the Pride Park outfit maintained the finest defensive record in League One.

He was ever present in the third tier, starting all 46 matches, while he made 51 appearances in all competitions.

In addition to his defensive solidity, Nelson also scored on two occasions for his side, and both were crucial goals, as he scored the winner when his side defeated Wigan on Boxing Day, as well as scoring the equaliser during a 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town back in October.

Having played for Cardiff City from 2019-2023, and for Blackpool during the second half of the 2022/23 season, the 31-year-old is a highly experienced Championship player who will likely be crucial next campaign.

By this time next year, he will be 32, so perhaps the Rams would only be willing to give him a one or two-year extension beyond his current deal which expires in 2025.

Tyrese Fornah

Tyrese Fornah made just 19 appearances and nine starts during the Rams' promotion winning campaign, clocking up 800 minutes, and his last start of the season came on 21st December.

The 24-year-old was not a mainstay in Warne's first team in League One, but he could still be a useful asset heading into the Championship, as he made 35 second tier appearances for former club Reading during the 2022/23 season.

But the argument could be made that unless the Sierra Leone breaks into the Rams' first team more often next campaign, then it seems unlikely that he will be offered fresh terms this time next year.

Tom Barkhuizen

Tom Barkhuizen had a solid 2023/24 season, and helped his side win promotion by scoring six goals and creating a further six assists in 37 appearances, but just 19 starts.

Tom Barkhuizen 2023/24 League One stats Appearances 37 Starts 19 Shots on target 17 Goals 6 Expected goals (xG) 5.21 Chances created 35 Assists 6 Expected assists (xA) 6.05

The former Preston North End man is likely to be a big asset for the Rams next season, as he was a second tier regular for the Lilywhites, while back in the 2019/20 season, he produced a return of nine goals and five assists in the Championship.

If he can replicate those sorts of numbers in a Derby shirt, then his contributions could go a long way to helping Warne's men solidify in the second tier following promotion.

If Barkhuizen is as effective for the Rams next season as he has been during the last two campaigns, then there is no reason why the club should not offer him a new contract in 2025.

Liam Thompson

The 22-year-old academy graduate already has plenty of senior experience with the Rams, having made 23 appearances during the 2021/22 Championship campaign, and 13 during the 2022/23 League One season.

Liam Thompson also proved his worth at a young age, as he made 24 appearances during the Rams' promotion winning campaign, but he only earned a place in Warne's starting 11 on six occasions, playing just 709 minutes.

The midfielder clearly has a lot of promise, but he may find it tricky to nail down a regular starting spot in the Championship, while his gametime could determine how likely he is to land a new contract next year.

Sonny Bradley

The Rams pulled off a transfer coup by landing Sonny Bradley on a free transfer last summer, after the experienced centre-back helped Luton win promotion to the Premier League.

The 31-year-old has now won back-to-back promotions, as he made 33 appearances and 17 starts for the Rams, contributing towards the club's Championship return.

Bradley is a solid defender, who won 70% of tackles he attempted during the 2023/24 season according to FotMob, and he can also be dangerous at the other end of the pitch.

The former Plymouth Argyle man scored three goals for the Rams last campaign, including a somewhat unlikely brace against Leyton Orient during a 3-0 win in April.

Similarly to the previously mentioned Nelson, if Bradley agrees new terms at Pride Park before his contract expires next summer, it is likely to be a shorter-term deal given his age.

Conor Washington

Northern Ireland international forward Conor Washington contributed three goals and two assists towards the Rams' promotion effort in 19 appearances and just eight starts.

The 32-year-old can be dangerous at League One level, and scored 11 goals for Charlton in the third tier in each of the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, but he has never scored more than seven goals in a single Championship campaign, a career best tally in the second tier, which came back in 2016/17 for QPR.

Given the ace's lack of goalscoring prowess in the Championship, and his age, it does not seem likely that Washington will be remaining at Pride Park beyond 2025.

Kane Wilson

Former Forest Green Rovers and Bristol City right-back Kane Wilson made 41 appearances for the Rams during the 2023/24 season, making the starting 11 on 25 occasions, and he scored three goals as well as creating three assists in the process.

Although the 24-year-old will not arrive in the Championship with a wealth of second tier experience, having only made 5 appearances for the Robins, he is a promising player who Warne has been able to consistently depend upon during his side's promotion winning campaign.

Wilson is still relatively young, especially for a defender, and the Rams will likely offer him the opportunity to prove himself at Championship level during the 2024/25 campaign before making a contract decision.

Craig Forsyth

Craig Forsyth is a modern day Rams legend, and an absolute stalwart at Pride Park, having signed for the club in 2013 after his stint at Watford.

Having spent more than a decade at the club, Forsyth has over 300 Rams appearances to his name, and he made 26 outings during the 2023/24 campaign despite suffering a calf injury in March.

The former Scotland international has been a great servant to Derby over the years, but he will be 36 by the time his current contract expires, so perhaps it is difficult to envisage a new deal being agreed, while there is every chance that Forsyth could retire as a Ram.