Derby County's inconsistent run of results has seen them slide down to ninth position in the League One table, and they are a mile behind league leaders Portsmouth despite being one of the pre-season favourites for promotion.

2023-24 League One Table, As Of October 30 2023 Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 15 10 5 0 15 35 2 Oxford United 14 9 2 3 12 29 3 Bolton Wanderers 14 9 2 3 9 29 4 Peterborough United 15 8 4 3 9 28 5 Barnsley 15 8 3 4 16 27 6 Stevenage 16 7 5 4 5 26 7 Blackpool 15 6 5 4 2 23 8 Lincoln City 14 6 4 4 5 22 9 DERBY COUNTY 14 6 3 5 6 21 10 Wycombe Wanderers 14 6 3 5 -1 21

Defeat to Stevenage on Saturday afternoon has left the Rams five points adrift of the top six - albeit with matches in-hand - and they welcome Northampton Town to Pride Park on Tuesday night, knowing that a win is a must to get back on track.

Paul Warne is reportedly safe in his job and will be backed in January despite some fan discontent - let's see what line-up he may go with against Jon Brady's Cobblers.

GK: Joe Wildsmith

Wildsmith has been Warne's first-choice stopper ahead of Josh Vickers this season, keeping five league clean sheets, and there's no reason why he wouldn't keep his place in the starting 11.

RB: Kane Wilson

Warne has plenty of options at right-back, with Ryan Nyambe and Joe Ward also fit and available, but Wilson should be tried in his natural position.

Arriving from Bristol City in the summer, Wilson has played on the wing for the last few matches but if Warne wants to go all-out attack like he should do, then he should be given a go in a back four.

CB: Curtis Nelson

There will be an enforced change in the back-line anyway, but Nelson will be expected to continue on the right-hand side of defence.

Nelson has played in every single minute of every single League One match so far, and you'd expect that to continue.

CB: Sonny Bradley

Eiran Cashin is normally one of the first names on the teamsheet, but his fifth booking of the season against Stevenage means that Bradley is set to be given the nod.

The experienced defender has barely featured for the Rams since his summer arrival, but he now has a chance to impress after finding himself on the bench a lot.

LB: Craig Forsyth

A real lack of options at left-back with Callum Elder not expected to be fully fit enough to start, having not made the squad for the Stevenage defeat.

That means Forsyth will continue in the position, who is still starting regularly at the age of 34.

CDM: Max Bird

Bird missed more than a month of action with an ankle injury, but he has now had a consistent run of games in the starting 11 once more.

When available, Bird is one of Warne's most important players and January transfer interest will be expected.

CDM: Conor Hourihane

There's plenty of competition in Derby's midfield now with Korey Smith and Tyrese Fornah both waiting in the wings for another start.

But neither possess the quality that Hourihane does from set pieces and in and around the box with his left foot, so for now the Irishman starts.

RW: Tom Barkhuizen

Barkhuizen has had to be restricted to mainly cameos from the bench after recovering from a calf injury, but it is perhaps time to unleash him in an attack-minded line-up.

When he gets behind the back line, Barkhuizen has pace to burn and he could really do some damage to Town.

CAM: Louie Sibley

He's yet to score this season in the league, but Sibley is getting a chance in the number 10 role as of now.

He should get another go on Tuesday night, but time is perhaps ticking on him starting unless he gets on the scoresheet.

LW: Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

With two goals in his last two matches, Mendez-Laing is one of Derby's biggest attacking threats.

Mendez-Laing isn't always consistent, but on his day is very effective.

ST: Conor Washington

Martyn Waghorn was not in Saturday's squad, so Washington will be expected to lead the line once more, although he needs to add to just his two league goals this season soon.