‘Bargain of the season’ – Plenty of Swansea fans react to one player’s performance in comprehensive Cardiff win

Swansea City secured their most convincing win this season by beating Cardiff City 3-0 this afternoon.

Goals from Jamie Paterson, Joel Piroe and Jake Bidwell ensured that the Swans kept the points, in what was a brilliant performance by the home side.

Paterson opened the scoring with a tremendous effort from outside the box, crossing the line via two deflections off the post.

The 29-year-old then split the Cardiff defence with an inch-perfect through ball to Piroe, who turned and finished with class.

The influential midfielder grabbed his second assist of the day later in the second half when he received the ball inside the area, before delightfully chipping the ball to the back post where Bidwell nodded home.

Paterson is proving to be an excellent summer signing, joining the club on a free transfer after he left Bristol City when his contract expired in late June.

He now sits with four goals and three assists from his opening 12 games for his new employers, and he is consistently performing at a high level every time he wears Swansea’s colours.

Here, we take a look at how some Swansea City fans have reacted on Twitter to Paterson’s performance against Cardiff City in the South Wales derby…

This Jamie Paterson performance is one of the best SWD performances ever. So, so, so good — SwanseaCityJacks (@SwanseaFC_Jacks) October 17, 2021

Jamie Paterson been world class today — Nick Hughes🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@nickhughes1231) October 17, 2021

Second half much better! Intensity really helps. Jamie Paterson best player on the pitch. I’d actually say losing him and not Grimes in our lineup is more devastating. Cardiff we’re awful and no chance Mick has a job Monday morning. Great result and a much better performance. — swansinfov2 (@swansinfov2) October 17, 2021

jamie paterson wow, what a performance. — Rhodri 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ShantaPozuelo) October 17, 2021

Jamie Paterson has to be bargain of the season contender in the Championship! pic.twitter.com/EFUVve57H2 — Ace Humphreys (@homerboss10) October 17, 2021

Up there with the best individual performances I’ve ever seen at the Liberty from Jamie Paterson. Absolutely unbelievable 🦢 — øli 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦢 (@scfcoli) October 17, 2021

Downes and Paterson today were utterly incredible – No two ways about it. Belting transfers. The Piroe passage of play for his goal was top level football in practice. Spot on Sunday vibes now 🎉 — daxpwnsyouall (@daxpwnsyouall) October 17, 2021