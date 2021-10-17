Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Bargain of the season’ – Plenty of Swansea fans react to one player’s performance in comprehensive Cardiff win

Published

18 mins ago

on

Swansea City secured their most convincing win this season by beating Cardiff City 3-0 this afternoon.

Goals from Jamie Paterson, Joel Piroe and Jake Bidwell ensured that the Swans kept the points, in what was a brilliant performance by the home side. 

Paterson opened the scoring with a tremendous effort from outside the box, crossing the line via two deflections off the post. 

Have Swansea City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23

Have Swnasea had a higher or lower average attendance than Bournemouth this season?

The 29-year-old then split the Cardiff defence with an inch-perfect through ball to Piroe, who turned and finished with class. 

The influential midfielder grabbed his second assist of the day later in the second half when he received the ball inside the area, before delightfully chipping the ball to the back post where Bidwell nodded home. 

Paterson is proving to be an excellent summer signing, joining the club on a free transfer after he left Bristol City when his contract expired in late June.

He now sits with four goals and three assists from his opening 12 games for his new employers, and he is consistently performing at a high level every time he wears Swansea’s colours. 

Here, we take a look at how some Swansea City fans have reacted on Twitter to Paterson’s performance against Cardiff City in the South Wales derby…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Bargain of the season’ – Plenty of Swansea fans react to one player’s performance in comprehensive Cardiff win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: