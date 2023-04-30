Middlesbrough are keen on signing Cameron Archer on a permanent basis from Aston Villa in the summer if they win promotion, although he could cost over £20m.

The England U21 international joined the Teesside outfit in January on loan, and it’s turned out to be an inspired move from Middlesbrough.

Cameron Archer's Middlesbrough impact

Archer has scored ten goals and registered six assists in 18 appearances for Michael Carrick’s side, playing a key role in their rise up the table, even if they’ve fallen short in the battle for automatic promotion.

Nevertheless, Boro will be in the play-offs, and they will feel that they have a great chance of getting over the line, with Archer and Chuba Akpom’s partnership in the final third one of the standout attacking pairings in the league.

And, it has been claimed by The Sun that if Carrick’s men do finish the job, they could bring Archer to the Riverside Stadium on a long-term basis, although they state Villa want over £20m for their talented academy graduate.

However, it’s fair to say that many feel this is a fair fee for someone with the potential of the 21-year-old…

One fan urged Boro to "break the bank" for Archer.

Another branded it a bargain.

One even bargained that Boro should sign Archer even if Boro stay down.

The potential transfer also had Villa fans talking. Whilst they are flying under Unai Emery since his appointment, they are likely to be in the market for a number nine in the summer, so Archer departing would be something of a talking point among the support.