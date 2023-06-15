The English Premier League, renowned for its fierce competition and extravagant transfer fees, has witnessed numerous high-profile signings over the years.

However, amidst the glamour and big-money deals, there are instances where clubs strike remarkable bargains, securing players whose value far exceeds their price tag.

In this article, we unveil the top five value signings in the Premier League today, highlighting the astute business by clubs that have acquired exceptional talent without breaking the bank.

Erling Haaland

50 million pounds is a lot of money. But when it gets you 36 goals in 35 Premier League games (the highest in the league’s history) plus an avalanche of goals in cup competitions, then it starts to look like small change.

Erling Haaland is the hottest striker in world of football right now, and it looks like he’s about to continue his red-hot scoring form for the next few Premier League seasons at the very least: the Norwegian has a contract at City until 2027.

There are, of course, no guarantees that he’ll see it out, especially if the challenge of La Liga appears in the form of Real Madrid. But if he does, then he’ll surely break all kinds of Premier League goalscoring records – and make that £50-something million transfer fee look very silly indeed.

Ivan Toney

When it comes to value for money, there’s hardly any deals that can match Ivan Toney. The Brentford striker has been the main reason why the Bees have been able to not only survive but thrive in the top flight.

Toney joined Brentford in 2020 after a sterling season for Peterborough in League One for just £5 million. His 31 goals fired the Bees to promotion in his first campaign, and he’s since netted 32 Premier League goals to help his side become an established Premier League side.

Yet, Toney's career has been put on hold following his illicit betting activity which saw him handed an eight-month ban from the sport in May. The star bet on games hundreds of times, including ones which he played in.

Still, controversy aside, Toney’s low transfer fee and high goals return means Brentford fans will surely forgive him once he steps onto the pitch once again.

Joao Palhinha

In the world of football transfers, glamorous signings often dominate the headlines. However, Fulham's decision to secure the services of a 26-year-old defensive midfielder from the Primeira Liga proved to be a masterstroke of shrewd business, thanks to both the club and manager Marco Silva.

The player, Palhinha, arrived at Fulham for a fee of £15 million, and his performances have showed exactly why he was highly regarded during his time at Sporting Lisbon. At Sporting, Palhinha celebrated victories in the Portuguese title in 2021, as well as back-to-back triumphs in the Taca da Liga in 2021 and 2022.

Palhinha's impact at Fulham stems from his defensive abilities. He has demonstrated a remarkable ability to dismantle opposition attacks, acting as a formidable barrier in front of the defence. His anticipation, positioning, and tackling prowess have made him an invaluable asset in protecting Fulham's backline.

However, Palhinha's contributions extend beyond defensive duties. His awareness and composure on the ball enable him to initiate attacks, too. He excels at distributing accurate, simple passes to the more creative players in Fulham's squad, creating seamless transitions from defense to attack. This ability to be both a defensive anchor and an effective distributor of the ball has solidified Palhinha's reputation as a reliable and well-rounded midfielder.

While the acquisition of Palhinha may not have captured the glamour and media attention associated with marquee signings, Fulham's astute move has paid off. His presence on the pitch has brought stability and balance to the team, elevating the overall performance of the squad. Marco Silva's belief in Palhinha's abilities has been vindicated, as the midfielder continues to impress week after week.

Seamus Coleman

Next up on the list comes one of the greatest PL bargains of all time.

Everton fullback Seamus Coleman has amassed over 350 Premier League appearances since joining from Sligo Rovers for a paltry 60k back in 2009. His excellent goals and assists record have added a huge amount of extra value to that as he’s made his name bursting down the wing for the Merseyside club over the years.

At the age of 34, he’s still going strong, although his contract expires in the summer of 2023. Whether Everton wish to get further value out of their loyal servant remains to be seen as he battles with a long-term injury.

If he makes a comeback and appears in the famous blue and white once again, though, it will mark a glorious end to one of the league’s most remarkable success stories.

And... several of the Brighton team

Brighton’s scouting team deserve a trophy of their own for some of the gems they’ve uncovered in the last few years.

Their rise from near non-league obscurity to Premier League contenders has been fuelled by their strategic approach. Under owner Tony Bloom, the club has focused on steady progression and clever recruitment. Players like World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, signed for a bargain £7 million, and Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma, acquired for just £2.5 million, epitomize Brighton's ability to find talent in unconventional places.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi's passion and tactical adjustments have also played a crucial role in their success. With an FA Cup semi-final and European qualification in sight, Brighton's remarkable journey continues.

