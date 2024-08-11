Luton Town are back in the Championship following a brief spell away, with their sights set on an immediate return to the Premier League during the 2024/25 campaign.

The Hatters suffered relegation after finishing 18th in the top flight last season, although they performed far better than many people expected them to when they won the Championship play-off final against Coventry City in 2023.

They have brought in two new signings so far during the summer transfer window. Midfielder Shandon Baptiste has joined the club on a free transfer from Brentford, while defender Reuell Walters has moved to Kenilworth Road after leaving Arsenal upon the expiry of his contract.

Luton sold one of their standout players from last season, Ross Barkley, to Aston Villa this summer, while Gabriel Osho has joined French side AJ Auxerre on a free transfer following his departure at the end of his contract.

With The Hatters yet to spend any money on new signings so far during the summer transfer window, let's take a look at a couple more free agents they could consider signing.

Steven Alzate

Alzate is a free agent who would be a good addition to Luton's midfield options, and could be seen as a replacement for Luke Berry, who joined Charlton Athletic on a free transfer following his release this summer after his long-term stay in Bedfordshire came to an end.

Alzate was let go by Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of his contract, after spending the last two seasons on loan at Standard Liege in Belgium, where he scored five goals and assisted nine.

The 25-year-old played 43 games in the top flight for the Seagulls between 2019 and 2022, before he dropped down the pecking order and was sent out on loan. The midfielder also made seven appearances for Colombia during that period, representing his country in FIFA World Cup qualification fixtures.

Steven Alzate's stats for Brighton in all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists Minutes played 51 3 2 3,151

He is now seemingly waiting for the right opportunity to take the next step in his career, and Luton should consider making a move for him. Scottish giants Rangers were first linked with Alzate in January, and they could yet come back in to acquire his services now he is a free agent.

Spanish trio Celta Vigo, Espanyol and Leganes are all interested in Alzate too, according to Football Insider, so there looks set to be plenty of competition for services of the engine room operator.

Luton could explore the possibility of getting a deal over the line, especially considering Rob Edwards is the sort of character who is capable of reigniting his career and helping Alzate return to the form that saw him represent his country and play Premier League football for Brighton.

Divin Mubama

With Joe Taylor set to join Huddersfield Town on loan and John McAtee poised to sign for Bolton Wanderers, Luton could explore the option of signing another striker, especially considering Jacob Brown has been struggling with a long-term injury and Elijah Adebayo could be the subject of further transfer interest before the end of the summer window after his performances last season.

England under-20 international Mubama is a free agent after leaving West Ham United at the end of last season, and he could be a clever signing for the Hatters.

He made eight Premier League appearances for the Irons, as well as being prolific in the under-18's Premier League and Premier League 2 during his time in the Hammers' academy.

At the age of 19, he has plenty of time to develop, and could be a relatively low-risk signing that might pay off for Luton in the coming years, with a chance he could contribute next season - there would be a price to pay though in the form of training compensation due to the fact Mubama was offered a new deal at the London Stadium, but he could be a smart investment for the future.