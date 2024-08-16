Highlights United's midfield is a concern due to fitness issues, making the addition of well-versed Harry Kite crucial for depth and flexibility.

The manager's resistance to bringing in wide forwards is odd despite tactical need, making Hakeeb Adelakun a valuable potential addition.

With Adelakun's impressive stats from last season and ability to provide attacking threat, signing him as a free agent could benefit Carlisle.

As we enter into the final two weeks of the transfer window, there are no signs that Carlisle United want to coast through the rest of the month.

Even before the start of the season, Carlisle manager Paul Simpson said that up to three more players could arrive at Brunton Park before the acquiring period is over.

Now, that came before the arrival of Daniel Adu-Adjei from AFC Bournemouth and free agent Ben Williams, but it also was prior to a number of injuries that the Blues have picked up.

Ethan Robson, Dylan McGeough, Taylor Charters and Cameron Harper have all picked up knocks of varying severities just before the new campaign got under way. Things could have been made worse had Georgie Kelly's groin niggle that he noticed at half-time against Stoke City been worse than it turned out to be.

The finances are certainly there for United to go out and get a couple of extra players, at least. Simpson has said that the club have been having another look at out-of-contract players, as was proven by Williams' arrival, and that he'd prefer to make permanent signings.

These two free agent options could offer a cheaper alternative for Carlisle to look at.

Harry Kite

Starting off with the biggest area of concern: the midfield. The fitness issues that United have had to deal with have predominantly been in this area of the pitch.

While a number 10, or just a midfielder with more creativity, is the obvious target for the Blues, there aren't that many solid options out there in the free agent market. But, in Harry Kite, they would be able to add another well-versed body to their central options.

At the age of 24, he has 60 League One appearances, which is a broadly similar record to Carlisle's latest recruit. He fell out of favour last season at Exeter City, but he started 32 games in the prior campaign for the Grecians.

Again, in terms of a potent attacking threat, Kite isn't necessarily an obvious choice. However, what adding someone like him would do is allow Simpson to not play Ben Barclay out of position in midfield, and then Harrison Neal could play a bit deeper.

Hakeeb Adelakun

There's been an odd resistance, seemingly, from the manager to bringing in wide forwards this summer, despite one of his preferred tactical switches being going from a 3-5-2 to a 4-3-3 where wingers are required.

They made that change against Gillingham, and it was Adu-Adjei and Dan Butterworth that played high and wide, but it's not the natural position of either player.

Having one, like Hakeeb Adelakun, would give them good tactical flexibility, even if Simpson doesn't plan on starting them.

The former Lincoln City player went on loan to Doncaster Rovers in the latter half of last season and tore it up in a marauding Rovers side. 16 combined goals and assists in 19 appearances was what he produced: staggeringly good figures.

Hakeeb Adelakun's 23/24 League Two stats Apps 19 Starts 18 Goals 9 Conversion rate 25% Assists 7 Big chances created 4 Key passes per game 1.2 Stats taken from Sofascore

The 28-year-old, who turned down a contract offer from his now former temporary team, likes to drive to the by-line and get into the box, which is a trait that is missing in a lot of the current Blues playing staff.

His hot streak with Doncaster was a bit of an aberration when you compare it to the rest of what he has done in his career. As a free agent though, with the way he looked at the end of last season, it may be worth Carlisle taking a punt on him.