With another couple of weeks until the transfer window closes, Blackburn Rovers will be looking to do as much business as possible prior to the August 30th deadline.

John Eustace's side have made a number of signings with the likes of Makhtar Gueye, Yuki Ohashi, Andreas Weimann and Danny Batth all moving to Ewood Park, but there could well be more incomings and outgoings at the club just yet.

Blackburn will have transfer targets in mind, but if they're unable to secure deals for certain players that they want, then perhaps the free agent market could provide them with a good back-up, and could well save them some money too.

We all know that Blackburn don't have the financial pulling power that some clubs in the division possess, so signing free agents could be a cost-effective way to add to their squad.

With that in mind, here are two free transfers that Blackburn Rovers could consider...

Wayne Hennessey

Wayne Hennessey is a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest earlier this summer, and despite his age, he could be a good addition for Blackburn Rovers.

The 37-year-old is vastly experienced at Premier League, EFL and international level, and could still be good enough to be Eustace's number one this season, with question marks over Aynsley Pears and Joe Hilton.

Eustace was previously interested in bringing both John Ruddy and Tim Krul to Ewood Park, showing he's keen to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, and with Ruddy and Krul being 37 and 36 respectively, it shows that he would like to add an older head with experience.

Hennessey certainly fits this bill, and whilst he may not be a long-term number one, he'd be a good stop-gap for Rovers.

Wayne Hennessey's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons Appearances Conceded Clean sheets Wolverhampton Wanderers 2006-14 166 245 42 Bristol City (Loan) 2006 0 0 0 Stockport County (Loan) 2007 15 16 10 Yeovil Town (Loan) 2013 13 22 1 Crystal Palace 2014-21 132 189 37 Burnley 2021-22 3 6 1 Nottingham Forest 2022-24 9 14 3

The Welshman with 109 caps for his country hasn't played regular football at club level recently, and a season or two as a number one at Championship level could be a good way to finish his playing career.

Hennessey hasn't retired from international duty yet, but hasn't played for Wales since last October, and playing regular football at Championship level would likely put him in the frame to be Wales' number one again, with the likes of Danny Ward and Adam Davies struggling for regular football at club level.

George Cox

A quick look at Blackburn Rovers' squad shows they lack depth at left-back with just Harry Pickering as an out-and-out left-back, so a move for free agent George Cox could be a suitable one.

The 26-year-old may not be a familiar name to English football fans, despite being born in Worthing, and he's played just five senior games in this country for Northampton Town.

However, the Brighton academy graduate is vastly experienced in the Eredivisie, with 131 appearances to his name thanks to spells with Fortuna Sittard and FC Volendam. Cox left FC Volendam after just one season with the club suffering relegation at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and is now available on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old is still a good age, and with plenty of Eredivisie experience under his belt, he could be a good option for a Championship club on a budget this summer.

After playing in the Netherlands for the past couple of seasons, the English defender might fancy a return this summer, and he would provide good competition for Pickering for a place in Rovers' starting XI.