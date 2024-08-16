Highlights AFC Wimbledon have improved their squad depth with quality permanent signings, but still have room for more additions this transfer window.

The club may look into free agents, like Ryan Glover and Max Melbourne, to bolster their defense and add competition within the team.

Glover offers versatility and attacking prowess from the left, while Melbourne brings a more defensively-minded approach, providing valuable options for the Dons.

AFC Wimbledon have enjoyed a strong transfer window so far, adding quality all over the pitch, and making the majority of the moves permanent too.

However, the window is far from shut, and there is still plenty of time for business to happen. The Dons may prefer to not spend too much more this window, with eyes firmly set on repaying the debt surrounding the building of Plough Lane.

This means the Dons could look into the free agent market, which is littered with talented players, all of whom have graced the EFL at some point in their careers.

Wimbledon will most likely be targeting defenders for the remainder of the window, with a view to keeping any signings below the age of 30 too, having made the least amount of signings in that position this window.

So to help point Jackson and the club in the right direction, here at Football League World, we have picked out two suggestions that would help provide great cover and competition in the targeted areas, and match the age criteria too.

Ryan Glover

Our first pick is Ryan Glover, who has just come off the back of three solid seasons at Aldershot Town in the National League.

The 23-year-old is a versatile player on the left-hand side, having featured predominantly at left wing-back, but is also able to venture further forward as a standalone winger, or even a left-sided attacking midfielder too.

His fairly young career has already seen him take in the rigours of non-league football, having spent time out on loan at Hemel Hempstead and Aldershot after coming through the AFC Bournemouth academy.

It was during his time with the Shots, who he joined permanently in 2022, where he would kick on and become a real emerging talent on the non-league scene. His time with the club saw him make 130 appearances overall, scoring 13 times, including a seven-goal season in 2022/23.

Ryan Glover's National League Stats 2023-24 Appearances 44 Average Minutes Per Game 89 Goals 3 Shots Per Game 1.0 Shots on Target Per Game 0.3 Accurate Passes Per Game 31.7 Assists 5 Key Passes Per Game 1.2 Balls Recovered Per Game 9.0 Total Duels Won Per Game 8.2 Stats Correct As Of May 4, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

The Yeovil-born utility man would certainly be an astute pickup by Johnnie Jackson, as his talents would definitely make the competition for the left wing-back spot in the starting XI extremely competitive, and help finalise a Dons defence that is looking extremely strong.

He has already spent part of this pre-season on trial at Derby County, according to social media reports, so if he were to join the club on a free transfer, he would not simply be looking to be cover for current first choice wing-back James Furlong, as his talents make an extremely exciting prospect on the left-hand side, and someone who would be starting in most League Two teams.

The only detracting factor for the Dons is perhaps his lack of experience in the EFL. While he did come through the academy of a top tier club, his time out on loan and since departing Bournemouth has been spent entirely in non-league.

However, that has not put the Dons off players in the past, and even in this window, with Callum Maycock being the club's solitary signing from non-league this summer. The former Solihull Moors man, though, to his credit, has not looked out of place and has helped form part of a new, stronger midfield for the Dons this season.

There is also the complexity of perhaps having too many players who can feature in Glover's position. There are the likes of Myles Hippolyte and Aron Sasu who have been played in the position throughout pre-season. However, both are attack-minded, and with Jackson targeting promotion this year, he will want more defensively sound players.

And Glover will be able to offer that, having completed 5.4 interceptions per game this season, according to Sofascore, so it will ultimately lie with Jackson whether he wants to continue to put faith in more attack-minded left-wingers to play a more defensive role, or whether he would prefer having more dependable cover in this important season for the Dons.

Related AFC Wimbledon: Plough Lane future of duo in doubt after positive recruitment drive - View The Dons have had a brilliant window and looked prepared for the new season, however, that is at the cost of denying breakthroughs for two prospects

Max Melbourne

If Jackson and Wimbledon want a much more defensive option, however, then they cannot go wrong with signing up our second pick, Max Melbourne.

The 25-year-old departed Morecambe this summer, amid their troubles behind the scenes, having spent the past two years with the club.

He has had a plethora of clubs throughout his career so far, taking in temporary spells in Scotland and England alike, but began his career with boyhood club West Bromwich Albion aged just nine years old.

He would not make any appearances for the West Midlands-based side, nor make a spectacular amount of appearances across any of the spells away on loan or across his two other permanent transfers to Lincoln City and Morecambe.

In fact, his most appearances in a single season was only achieved in this past season, appearing 22 times for the Shrimpers in the previous campaign, five more than his previous best.

Max Melbourne Career Stats, according to FotMob Club Appearances Goals West Bromwich Albion 0 0 Ross County 6 0 Partick Thistle 5 1 Lincoln City 35 1 Stevenage 13 0 Morecambe 39 0

He would definitely be a more robust and defensively-minded signing by Jackson if the club were to pick him up on a free transfer, with Melbourne not typically appearing any further up than left-back.

In that sense then, he may not provide the ideal cover for James Furlong at left wing-back, and might leave the Dons searching around for a bit more attacking intent from their other squad members.

However, he would certainly become a great backup option to the likes of Ryan Johnson at left centre-back, a position where the Dons have remained very light in since the start of pre-season.

His signing might just push Ethan Sutcliffe out of first team contention, something which most Dons fans believe is not in the plans this season, but if the Dons want to help fill out two spots with only one player, then Melbourne is hard to ignore, especially on a free transfer.