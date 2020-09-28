Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Bargain’, ‘Absolute steal’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are loving rumoured transfer agreement

Published

11 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly agreed a fee of £500,000 with Cardiff City for the signing of Callum Paterson according to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson. 

Paterson made 42 appearances for the Bluebirds last season, and chipped in with seven goals as they finished fifth in the Championship table under the management of Neil Harris.

But Cardiff fell short in their efforts to win promotion into the Premier League, as they were beaten by Fulham in their play-off semi-final.

Paterson hasn’t featured in a competitive match for Cardiff this season, which has hinted that his future lies away from the Bluebirds.

He could sign for the Owls on Monday, as Garry Monk looks to bolster his attacking options at the earliest of opportunities.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat bottom of the Championship table, and eight points adrift of safety after being deducted 12 points at the start of this year’s campaign for off-the-field problems.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this rumoured agreement to sign Paterson.

