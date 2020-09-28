‘Bargain’, ‘Absolute steal’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are loving rumoured transfer agreement

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly agreed a fee of £500,000 with Cardiff City for the signing of Callum Paterson according to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson.

Paterson made 42 appearances for the Bluebirds last season, and chipped in with seven goals as they finished fifth in the Championship table under the management of Neil Harris.

But Cardiff fell short in their efforts to win promotion into the Premier League, as they were beaten by Fulham in their play-off semi-final.

Paterson hasn’t featured in a competitive match for Cardiff this season, which has hinted that his future lies away from the Bluebirds.

He could sign for the Owls on Monday, as Garry Monk looks to bolster his attacking options at the earliest of opportunities.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat bottom of the Championship table, and eight points adrift of safety after being deducted 12 points at the start of this year’s campaign for off-the-field problems.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this rumoured agreement to sign Paterson.

Absolute bargain at that price, for his age, ability and actual requirement in Monk's set up. Really hopeful about him. — Dave Wells (@wednesdavewells) September 27, 2020

What a steal 😳

Comes with fantastic reports from Cardiff — SWFC Tweets🦉 (@SWFC07255463) September 27, 2020

Bargain — Tomas Oldfield (@OldfieldTomas) September 27, 2020

We've have done some good business this transfer window, spending very little on the players we have. — WAWAW (@nanjayman) September 27, 2020

£500,000 is an absolute steal! Good quality signing this. Still think we need another couple in https://t.co/131Jo6LJm2 — Adam Copeland (@Gingeee_SWFC) September 27, 2020

Never seen a player move clubs an all the fans of the club he’s leaving are gutted an do nothing but sing his praises. Really good sign for us #swfc https://t.co/lxrk15ubiF — 🦉🔵Jamie Smith ⚪️🦉 (@JamieSmith1911) September 27, 2020

What a bargain that is https://t.co/MHFB22HwWV — Josh SWFC (@1867josh) September 27, 2020