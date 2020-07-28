Barclay speaks after recent Charlton statement

Things at Charlton Athletic continue to rumble on behind the scenes with the EFL sending out a request to meet with the majority owner at ESI to try and discuss matters with the current and prospective new owners at the club.

Charlton have had a nightmare season with it culminating with relegation back to League One after a year in the Championship.

Off-field matters are creating more of a headache yet again, though, with the EFL explaining that there has been extensive correspondence with the club but outstanding information is still required from ESI over funds.

Clearly, there’s still a lot to be resolved and one man that has chipped in with his thoughts on the situation is Andrew Barclay on Twitter:

Running commentary ?

How about any commentary….just one, could even be one sentence, maybe even just a quiet grunt or something To let us know you exist @EFL https://t.co/CqWK2oywgk — Andrew Barclay (@andrewdbarclay) July 27, 2020

Barclay wants to buy the club, stadium and training ground but whether he is going to get the chance to still remains to be seen, depending on what ESI are planning.

The Verdict

Who ends up owning Charlton at the end of this remains to be seen but the fans appear to be giving Barclay their backing.

He seems keen to buy the club and is not hiding that fact on social media but the ball appears to be in ESI’s court for now, with the EFL pressing for a meeting with them.