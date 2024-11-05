Barcelona are interested in signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, although they would not be able to meet his €100m release clause.

Therefore, a report from El Nacional, as shared by Sport Bible, has revealed that the Catalan giants would be willing to use youngster Vitor Roque as part of any deal, which would see the Brazilian go to Portugal along with a €40m fee.

The 19-year-old was signed by Barcelona in a €60m agreement from Athletico Paranaense, but he struggled to get game time with the La Liga leaders, so a loan to Real Betis was sorted this season.

Meanwhile, Gyokeres has been outstanding in Lisbon, and his form has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea previously, whilst reports have claimed current boss Ruben Amorim wants to take the player to Man Utd.

Coventry City will be watching Viktor Gyokeres transfer situation

Coventry will be monitoring what happens with Gyokeres closely, as they are in line for a significant payday when he does move on.

It was well-known that the Sky Blues had a sell-on clause as part of Gyokeres’ move to Sporting CP, which amounted to 15%.

An update in the summer stated that Sporting CP paid €1m to Coventry to reduce that by 5%, so the Championship side are now entitled to 10% of the profit made on Gyokeres’ next move.

The initial deal was worth around €20m, so Coventry could be in line for a major windfall if the player is sold for anywhere near his release clause.

Of course, if Barcelona did sign Gyokeres for €40m plus Roque, it would have an impact on Coventry, as they are only entitled to the initial fee. In this instance, they would receive around €2m.

Viktor Gyokeres is destined for a big move

Obviously, Sporting CP hold the cards here, and they will no doubt want to keep hold of their star man for as long as possible.

Nevertheless, there will be an understanding that he is ready for the next step in his career due to his incredible form, and it will be hard to stand in his way if such clubs do make a move.

Viktor Gyokeres' Coventry & Sporting CP Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Coventry City 116 43 17 Sporting CP (as of 5/11/24) 66 63 19

We know how hard it is to find prolific goalscorers in today’s game, but the Sweden international has shown he can deliver over the past few years.

Coventry City will wish Viktor Gyokeres well

Aside from the financial benefit, all connected to Coventry will certainly be hoping Gyokeres goes on to have the best career possible.

He joined the club as a relatively young player, and there were doubts about him, as he hadn’t got a look-in at Brighton, and his loan spell with the Sky Blues wasn’t the most impressive.

Yet, he developed and flourished under the guidance of Mark Robins, and he played a key role in the team that reached the play-off final.

After that loss, a move felt inevitable, but he didn’t kick up a fuss, and the club made a good profit on the player, which allowed Robins and the recruitment team to refresh the squad.

So, it was a good period for Gyokeres and the club, and Coventry will want to see him kick-on again.