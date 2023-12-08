Highlights Barcelona are plotting a move for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in the January transfer window.

The La Liga giants are long time admirers of the midfielder, who has remained with the Foxes despite their relegation last season.

With Ndidi's contract expiring at the end of this season, his asking price may now be lower than Barcelona have previously been quoted for him.

Barcelona are in a good position to sign Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in the January transfer window.

That's according to Spanish outlet Sport, who say the Nigeria international may be a more affordable target for the La Liga giants, than he has been in the past.

Ndidi still at Leicester despite relegation

Following Leicester's relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, a number of the club's key players would leave over the summer transfer window.

In total, no fewer than 15 senior players would leave the club during that period, either permanently or on loan.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

Ndidi though, was one who would remain at the club, despite the fact that he did seem to be one player, who would be an appealing target for many other clubs.

Now however, it seems as though the situation could change in the near future, as Barcelona plot their next move, before the market reopens at the turn of the year.

Barcelona set to make January move for Ndidi

According to this latest update, Barcelona are planning an attempt to sign the Leicester midfielder in the January transfer window.

It is claimed that other potential targets for the Catalan club, such as Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich, have been ruled out as they are too expensive.

That though, it apparently not the case with Ndidi, due to the fact that his contract with Leicester is set to expire at the end of this season.

As a result, it is claimed that the 26-year-old will now be cheaper than the €60million asking price it is claimed Barcelona were quoted by the Foxes, when they tried to sign him two years ago.

It is however, pointed out that Leicester may still try to keep Ndidi, with a new contract not ruled out, while Sevilla and Juventus are also said to be keen on the midfielder.

Despite all that, the report still notes that Barcelona are now "well positioned" to sign Ndidi from Leicester, when the transfer window reopens again in January.

Leicester pushing for immediate Premier League return

An immediate return to the Premier League would no doubt boost Leicester's chances of keeping Ndidi, and right now they look to be in a strong position to do that.

The Foxes have taken 46 points from 19 Championship games so far this season, meaning they currently sit top of the Championship table.

Enzo Maresca's side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Plymouth Argyle at The King Power Stadium.

Leicester facing a tricky decision over Ndidi

The situation Leicester find themselves in here is not an easy one amid this interest in Ndidi from Barcelona.

Right now, the midfielder is a key player for Enzo Maresca's side, and losing him would surely be a blow to their promotion hopes, which they are not going to want to risk.

But with his contract expiring at the end of this season, they may want to take a chance on such a valuable player leaving them for free in the summer either, with January their last chance to cash in on him as things stand.

As a result, those in charge at Leicester City may have a very tricky decision to make come January, should Barcelona or anyone else make a move for Ndidi.