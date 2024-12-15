Mark Hughes looked to transform Stoke City's style of play upon his 2013 appointment, as he signed numerous players from across Europe, and one of his first new arrivals from Spanish giants Barcelona kicked off the Potters' 'Stokealona' revolution, and is still regarded as a cult-hero at the club to this day.

The Potters' transition from Tony Pulis' gritty, long-ball methods to Hughes' more attacking, possession-focused style was not going to be instant, but the ex-Manchester City boss quickly realised the need to bring in players from the continent in order to aid the stark change in approach.

Left-back Erik Pieters was the first new man through the door, on a £3 million deal from PSV, and while he became a regular in the Potters' starting eleven until his eventual exit in 2019, it was Hughes' second addition, fellow defender Marc Muniesa, who won cult-hero status over the next few years for his strong relationship with Stoke fans, and his impressive performances when he did put a string of starts together under the Welsh boss.

Muniesa became a fan-favourite in the Potteries for a myriad of reasons, not least his affectionate nature towards supporters, which saw his song ring out around the bet365 Stadium long after his 2018 departure, but also his role in bringing fellow former La Masia graduate Bojan to the club, who also became a hero at Stoke in his own right.

Marc Muniesa's Stoke career statistics (transfermarkt) Appearances 67 Starts 49 Goals 3 Assists 2

The Spaniard is certainly still looked at as a cult-hero among Potters fans, and his influence on the club is still prevalent to this day, with links all the way back to his childhood to current head-coach Narcis Pelach.

Marc Muniesa earned clear cult-hero status in his five years at Stoke

The Spanish youth international had only managed four senior appearances in his time with boyhood club Barcelona, but did win both La Liga and the Champions League in 2008/09, so it was certainly regarded as a coup when Stoke sealed his signature on a free transfer, with boss Hughes using his links as an ex-player of the Spanish giants to bring him to the Potteries.

Muniesa did not figure, prominently in his first season in English football, with just 17 appearances in all competitions and only seven starts in the Premier League, but his talent began to be recognised by Stoke fans, and his enjoyable first season at the club was clearly recognised by Bojan, who joined in July 2014, and was backed by Muniesa who insisted he would "help him with everything."

Hughes trusted the Spaniard a lot more as time went on, but in a twist of fate that summed up most of his time on the pitch at Stoke, Muniesa's good run of nine league starts from December 2014 to February 2015, which coincided with some strong Potters form, was quickly curtailed by a hamstring injury that ruled him out for two months.

He signed a new four-year deal in August 2015, and danced to his chant with Stoke fans on a German pre-season tour in the same month, but suffered more injury issues in the 2015/16 campaign, as his season was marred by a miss in the EFL Cup semi-final second-leg penalty shootout against Liverpool that led to the Potters' exit.

The versatile defender was a peripheral figure in 2016/17, but did enjoy a short revival of form in the winter period, as he bagged his first Premier League goal for the club against Burnley in December 2016 and celebrated with a release of emotion after he had started the move and ran the length of the pitch to get on the end of Marko Arnautovic's cross.

Muniesa made just 11 appearances in his final campaign in the playing squad, but his Stoke career meant a lot more than his on-pitch contribution.

His signing had signified the start of a revolution at the bet365 Stadium, with Spanish influences coming in throughout the team in Bojan, Joselu and Ibrahim Afellay, and the Potters boasting more Champions League winners in their squad than any other Premier League side by the time he left in 2017.

Muniesa is still an influence at Stoke to this day

While the Spaniard's 2017 loan move to Girona was made permanent after a season in La Liga for a fee of around €5m, he has kept the Potters close to his heart in the years since, and has not ruled out a return to the club in some capacity in the future.

Muniesa is still a professional player as it stands, with Qatari Second Division club Al Shahaniya, and has had spells at Al-Arabi and Danish side Lyngby since leaving Girona in 2019.

It was on his return to Spain that he became friends with Stoke's current head-coach Narcis Pelach, who was working as a first-team assistant, and he is thought to have given a glowing review of the former Norwich coach by ex-Potters teammate and current sporting director Jonathan Walters recently, after being asked for his opinion on his style of management.

"He is crazy with football, loves tactics and has a great energy. He’s very good, a very good guy and very intelligent as well," Muniesa told StokeonTrentLive in September.

"He left Girona, where he was assistant with the first team, when they sacked the head coach. He wanted the opportunity but they didn’t give it to him so went to England to learn about Pep [Guardiola] and [Marcelo] Bielsa. He spent months at Man City with Pep and then went to Leeds, where Bielsa was giving him tasks to do. This is how he met Carlos Corberan, and then he started at Huddersfield with him.

"He was working for Pep and for Bielsa by himself because he wanted to learn. He spent one year in England learning from them. He’s very good. Hopefully he’s lucky too because it’s his first experience as a head coach in England, but I think he’s capable to do the job."

Muniesa has remained in contact with Stoke fans over social media since his departure, and prior to Pelach taking the job, he was given the chance to return to ST4 in December 2023 as a matchday guest at the bet365 Stadium.

He gave an interview with StokeonTrentLive upon his return, and left his options open for a potential return to the club in some capacity, the chances of which may well have been improved massively after Pelach's arrival.

He said: "To play in the Premier League, the club, everybody was on the same side. It felt like we were a small team but getting bigger and the connection between the fans and the players was amazing for good years in the Premier League.

"Of course things change, everybody takes decisions. Then we had our first child, we were expecting another and we wanted to experience different things as well.

"But we were always happy here and we always say, ‘Oh it will be nice one day to go back to Stoke.’ Now we have been back as supporters and let’s see maybe in the future what can happen? Maybe as a coach or you never know, maybe as a player… you never know."

Whether Muniesa does ever make his full return to the Potteries remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, he will always be thought of as a cult hero at Stoke, and a massive part of some of the club's best seasons in recent times, both on and off the pitch.