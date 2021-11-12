Barcelona make first move for Fulham star as Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool also circle

Barcelona have submitted an offer to rising Fulham star Fabio Carvalho as they aim to beat off the competition for the attacker’s signature, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Carvalho has emerged as one of the most in-demand young talents in Europe over the course of the first few months of the campaign thanks to his impressive emergence on the scene for Fulham.

That had seen the 19-year-old fire home three goals in his opening five Championship appearances before an injury kept him out of action until the end of October.

Fulham’s chances of keeping hold of Carvalho in the long-term are not being helped by his current contract situation at Craven Cottage. It has been reported that despite their efforts, the 19-year-old is no nearer to committing his long-term future to the club and that might mean a departure looms.

Football League World revealed back in September that Barcelona were amongst the sides to be monitoring the attacker’s situation at Fulham ahead of a potential move for him.

While there have been reports from TEAMtalk that both Chelsea and Liverpool are also in the mix of teams that are aiming to try and secure his signature.

1 of 28 1. Which national team does Jean Michael Seri play for? Ghana Cameroon Senegal Ivory Coast

The latest update from Konur on his personal Twitter account reveals that Barcelona are now thought to have made an offer to Carvalho. While he also added that Real Madrid are also still in the race to try and secure a move for the attacker.

The verdict

It is now looking even more unlikely that Fulham will be able to convince Carvalho to sign a new deal now because if Barcelona have made him an actual offer then it is going to give the 19-year-old a major headache over what he should do.

Barcelona might be enduring a difficult period at the moment on and off the field, but the fact remains that they are one of the largest clubs in the world and are famed for their development of bright young talents such as Carvalho. Therefore, it would be very difficult for him to turn them down you would imagine if an offer has come his way as reported here.

This move from Barcelona might well speed up the process of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool as they will now need to move swiftly to rival Barcelona for his signature.

Fulham will hope that they can convince him that his long-term development is best served to play regularly for them, but it would be tough for them to deny him a move to one of Europe’s biggest sides.