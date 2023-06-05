FC Barcelona have identified Leeds United’s Marc Roca as a potential midfield target this summer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, via Sports Witness.

Who is Marc Roca?

Leeds signed Roca from Bundesliga side FC Bayern Munich in a deal that was worth £10 million last summer.

The 26-year-old was part of a summer move that saw the Yorkshire club bring in several new faces.

Roca is from Spain and came through the ranks at Espanyol, playing over 100 times before joining Bayern Munich in 2020.

The midfielder spent two seasons at the Allianz Arena but only appeared for the club on 24 occasions.

Roca joined Leeds and instantly became a fixture in their starting XI, featuring 32 times in the league and scoring a single goal.

However, in Sam Allardyce’s four games in charge of Leeds, Roca lost his place in the side and only appeared for six minutes in the final three outings.

Interest in Marc Roca at Leeds

Now, as Leeds prepare for life in the Championship, he is expected, as are many others, to depart Elland Road this summer.

As per Fichajes, Barcelona have now emerged as a possible destination, with the Spanish giants looking at their options to replace Sergio Busquets and Roca has been identified as one.

Will Leeds sell Roca?

As with any side that is relegated, there are going to be players that the club looks to move on for financial and footballing reasons.

Roca could well fall into either category, as he wasn’t a standout performer this season, and considering he was once at Bayern Munich, he may not have the stomach for the Championship.

The Yorkshire club will want players who are willing to fight to get out of the league, and with the mess they were in this season, it might be time for a new start for many.

Roca, being Spanish, will probably have dreamed of playing for Barcelona, so this may be a move that suits all parties.

Leeds will ideally want to wait to make decisions on players' futures until they appoint a new manager, but if Barcelona are genuine about their interest, then Roca may force this transfer through.

While a departure is likely, you would be surprised if the Leeds man left to join Barcelona. Roca is a player with enormous talent, but he did nothing this season to suggest a team like Barcelona should be signing him.