Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund monitoring Sheffield United talent

Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have been keeping tabs on Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison, who is currently on loan at Burton Albion.

The forward rose to prominence during what was an otherwise forgettable campaign for the Blades as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, as he scored on his debut in a rare win at Everton.

Whilst he remains very highly-rated at Bramall Lane, the club decided his development would be best served by playing regularly, with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Brewers bringing him in on loan.

And, even though Jebbison has managed just one league goal in nine, he has impressed with his performances.

Those displays appear to have caught the eye of some top clubs too, with TEAMtalk stating that Barca and Dortmund both sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old as he scored in the FA Cup victory over Fleetwood.

Jebbison’s talent has seen him play for England at various youth levels, and the teenager is currently with the U19 squad as they look to qualify for the European Championships.

Are these 22 Sheffield United stats real or fake?

1 of 22 Sheffield United won 6+ Premier League games last season. Real Fake

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see big clubs across Europe are looking at talented youngsters from this country and Jebbison certainly falls into that category.

Of course, he has a lot of work to do before he ever gets near playing for clubs of that size but it shows the potential he has that they are monitoring his progress.

Now though, Jebbison needs to concentrate on playing well with Burton and then breaking into the Sheffield United team as he looks to deliver on his talent.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.